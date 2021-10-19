Christian Super enhances insurance offering

Christian Super is reducing insurance premiums for most of its members, saying the offering now better aligns with what is available at other super funds.

Premiums will change from November 1 for all occupational categories to better reflect the level of risk undertaken or likelihood of making a claim, the fund has told members.

"As a result, most members will pay less for their insurance," the fund said.

An updated insurance guide with new tables will be made available to members on the fund's website from November, it said.

Commenting on the changes, Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said the fund has always had a competitive insurance product and been able to work with its insurer, Hannover Life Re, to sharpen several elements of the product.

"From a belief system world view, and you can't generalise, but you're less likely to have members engage in riskier behaviours. The risk profile of our members has given us the ability to drive a number of quite strong efficiencies and savings," Piper said.

Acknowledging that this has likely always been the case, Piper said there has been no underlying change in member cohort but that the ability to restructure the offering in a more bespoke way comes down to greater availability of data.

"We have been working hard on member data analytics and the more sophisticated we are able to get with those analytics, that gives us a strength and proposition to be able to engage with insurers," he said.

It's just one of several changes Christian Super is making, with another being the recategorisation of occupational groups.

From November, the 'light blue collar' and 'heavy blue collar' categories will be merged into a single 'blue collar' group, similar to how many other super funds now group members.

Light blue collar workers are typically those in skilled or trade based roles or who are supervisors in a non-hazardous industry, including shop assistants and bus drivers. Heavy blue collar workers are skilled or semi-skilled manual workers who aren't exposed to high-risk accidents or hazards, such as cleaners and gardeners.

The change will see those currently considered 'light blue collar' paying more for their insurance, while 'heavy blue collar' members will pay less and their ability to claim will increase.

"On balance we have been able to move in a more favourable way for the overall membership base," Piper said.

Also from November, the way in which Christian Super defines total and permanent disability will be simplified. Currently, a member must satisfy one of five distinct categories, the fund said.

Going forward, the fund will introduce two broad categories an insured member can claim under, being that they may claim if they are unable to work due to illness or injury and that they may claim if they are unable to work due to mental illness or inability to complete two daily functioning activities without assistance or adaptation.

Members under 30 years old will also now receive the same amount of default TPD cover as they do death cover. Currently they receive more TPD cover as this age cohort has typically needed more TPD cover than death cover in the past, Christian Super said.

The fund said it was decided this level of TPD cover was no longer beneficial because it increased the cost of insurance over the member's lifetime and that some of the risks that previously warranted higher TPD cover are now covered by government schemes, such as the National Disability Insurance Scheme which was introduced in 2013 and commenced full operation in 2020.

Finally, Christian Super is making it possible for any member to apply for an unlimited amount of death cover, subject to insurer approvals. Currently this is capped at $20 million.

Overall, Christian Super said its insurance cover better aligns with what's available from other super funds; remains competitive; and remains appropriate for the needs of its members.

The changes follow Christian Super's failure of the inaugural APRA test in August.