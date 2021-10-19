NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance
Sponsored by

Christian Super enhances insurance offering

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 OCT 2021   12:43PM

Christian Super is reducing insurance premiums for most of its members, saying the offering now better aligns with what is available at other super funds.

Premiums will change from November 1 for all occupational categories to better reflect the level of risk undertaken or likelihood of making a claim, the fund has told members.

"As a result, most members will pay less for their insurance," the fund said.

An updated insurance guide with new tables will be made available to members on the fund's website from November, it said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

Commenting on the changes, Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said the fund has always had a competitive insurance product and been able to work with its insurer, Hannover Life Re, to sharpen several elements of the product.

"From a belief system world view, and you can't generalise, but you're less likely to have members engage in riskier behaviours. The risk profile of our members has given us the ability to drive a number of quite strong efficiencies and savings," Piper said.

Acknowledging that this has likely always been the case, Piper said there has been no underlying change in member cohort but that the ability to restructure the offering in a more bespoke way comes down to greater availability of data.

"We have been working hard on member data analytics and the more sophisticated we are able to get with those analytics, that gives us a strength and proposition to be able to engage with insurers," he said.

It's just one of several changes Christian Super is making, with another being the recategorisation of occupational groups.

From November, the 'light blue collar' and 'heavy blue collar' categories will be merged into a single 'blue collar' group, similar to how many other super funds now group members.

Light blue collar workers are typically those in skilled or trade based roles or who are supervisors in a non-hazardous industry, including shop assistants and bus drivers. Heavy blue collar workers are skilled or semi-skilled manual workers who aren't exposed to high-risk accidents or hazards, such as cleaners and gardeners.

The change will see those currently considered 'light blue collar' paying more for their insurance, while 'heavy blue collar' members will pay less and their ability to claim will increase.

"On balance we have been able to move in a more favourable way for the overall membership base," Piper said.

Also from November, the way in which Christian Super defines total and permanent disability will be simplified. Currently, a member must satisfy one of five distinct categories, the fund said.

Going forward, the fund will introduce two broad categories an insured member can claim under, being that they may claim if they are unable to work due to illness or injury and that they may claim if they are unable to work due to mental illness or inability to complete two daily functioning activities without assistance or adaptation.

Members under 30 years old will also now receive the same amount of default TPD cover as they do death cover. Currently they receive more TPD cover as this age cohort has typically needed more TPD cover than death cover in the past, Christian Super said.

The fund said it was decided this level of TPD cover was no longer beneficial because it increased the cost of insurance over the member's lifetime and that some of the risks that previously warranted higher TPD cover are now covered by government schemes, such as the National Disability Insurance Scheme which was introduced in 2013 and commenced full operation in 2020.

Finally, Christian Super is making it possible for any member to apply for an unlimited amount of death cover, subject to insurer approvals. Currently this is capped at $20 million.

Overall, Christian Super said its insurance cover better aligns with what's available from other super funds; remains competitive; and remains appropriate for the needs of its members.

The changes follow Christian Super's failure of the inaugural APRA test in August.

Read more: Christian SuperRoss PiperAPRAHannover Life ReNational Disability Insurance Scheme
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

EISS Super answers tough questions
APRA readies new super fund remuneration regime
Actuaries Institute devises director skills checklist
CBA completes review, sued by FWO
Failing Asgard super option to close
APRA proposes further unlisted valuation rules
TAL releases income protection range
APRA to mandate independent certifications
Higher premiums a problem, not a trend: AFA
More departures at EISS Super

Editor's Choice

Christian Super enhances insurance offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Christian Super is reducing insurance premiums for most of its members, saying the offering now better aligns with what is available at other super funds.

VFMC investment stewardship lead exits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment stewardship at VFMC has departed, with an interim replacement appointed.

What family offices want: Report

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
KPMG Australia and The Table Club have produced a new report revealing how much growth family offices expect from investments and what they want from investment managers.

BlackRock names APAC wealth lead

KARREN VERGARA
A former Westpac executive has joined BlackRock to lead its wealth division for Asia Pacific.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.