Superannuation

Childcare key to super gap

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 MAR 2022   11:43AM

Ahead of the Federal Budget next week, new research shows making childcare more affordable could close the gender gap in superannuation savings.

Currently, women retire with almost a third less super than men on average, but a new report from Industry Super Australia (ISA) with modelling from Deloitte found that boosting the childcare subsidy for low- and middle-income families and flattening the taper rate could change this.

Modelling in the report found that increasing the affordability of childcare would mean that Australians have an extra $35 billion in super by 2050, with $20 billion of this in the accounts of low to middle income earners, many of whom are women.

It also found more affordable childcare would boost Australia's economy, growing it by over $20 billion by 2050.

That figure is backed up by Grattan Institute research, which found just a 6% improvement in women's workforce participation could add up to $25 billion, approximately 1%, to Australia's Gross Domestic Product.

Childcare could also be used as a tool to address the gender super gap. The Deloitte modelling suggested that the gender super gap for middle income women in their 30s could close by 20% by 2040.

The report argued that the current subsidy creates a disincentive for lower income primary carers - usually a woman - to work beyond three days, as the extra income is almost completely swallowed up by higher childcare costs and taxes.

Modelling in the report demonstrated that for low-income families increasing the childcare subsidy from 85% to 95% and flattening and simplifying the taper rate would encourage more women to work more paid hours, which then leads to higher super balances at retirement.

ISA suggested that over the long term, affordable childcare could also improve the Budget bottom line by reducing social security payments and the age pension, adding extra income and super tax earnings while cutting the gender super gap.

"The gender super gap widens dramatically during the years when many women take time out of the paid workforce to raise children. That's because childcare costs gobble up any income from paid work and far too many mums don't get paid super on parental leave," ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby said.

"Making childcare more affordable will boost retirement savings, slash the gender super gap and drive down future pension costs.

"More affordable childcare combined with paying super on parental leave will make sure mums are not left behind when they have children."

Research from HESTA also backs up the evidence that women are concerned about the impact of having children on their financial security.

Around three in five HESTA members surveyed who had taken parental leave were concerned about the long-term impact this would have on their financial security as they aged. A third of these respondents said they were very or extremely concerned.

Nine in 10 of the more than 2300 members surveyed by HESTA recently agreed strongly that changes were needed in Australia's super system to boost women's financial security in retirement.

"Our members are telling us they're worried and stressed about not having enough to retire on because they need to take time out of the workforce to raise children," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"This is effectively a financial penalty women pay and it's unacceptable and deeply unfair. It's why we want to see gender equality measures in next week's Federal Budget and why we're calling for superannuation equity reform to be a priority in the next term of government. Our super system has had a gender blind spot for far too long."

HESTA is lobbying for three simple changes to improve women's financial security in retirement: paying super on Commonwealth Parental Leave Pay; introducing a super carer's credit for unpaid parental leave; and providing universal access to affordable childcare.

