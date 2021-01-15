NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Yuan the victim of China's success
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 15 JAN 2021   9:59AM

The Chinese yuan has seen a sharp appreciation, leading major Chinese news outlets to report that the government would be relaxing rules to make it simpler to settle the currency internationally.

'Twas less than one and a half years ago that the US Treasury Department branded China a "currency manipulator" - the first time in 25 years - because the yuan's depreciation gives China an "unfair competitive advantage in international trade."

The US Treasury's decision came following the Chinese currency's fall beyond the psychologically important level - and the threshold Beijing authorities are willing to tolerate before intervening - to an 11-year low of 7.1087 in August 2019.

To be sure, America's Treasury dropped the designation in January 2020 because: "China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation and not target its exchange rate for competitive purposes".

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared with other nations around the globe, the Politburo's swift, decisive and draconian measures to control the coronavirus outbreak have prevented the economy from suffering a recession that most other economies did or are still under.

After contracting by 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter, China's GDP expanded by 3.2% in the June quarter and strengthened even more to 4.9% in the September quarter.

The latest data shows the economy continues to improve.

The annual growth in Chinese retail spending accelerated to 5% in November from 4.3% in the previous month, for its eighth straight month of improvement.

Industrial production strengthened to 7% in the year to November - the fastest annual growth rate in 20 months from 6.9% in October.

Likewise, November figures show the annual growth in fixed asset investment picked up by 2.6% in November, strengthening from October's 0.8% year-on-year gain - the second consecutive month that it had been in the black following seven straight months of contraction and a sharp recovery from the 24.5% drop recorded in February last year.

China's success has, in turn, revved up demand for its currency. The Chinese yuan has appreciated by 6.5% to RMB6.5398/US$1 last year - the highest since Trump started the Sino-US trade war in 2018 - and by 9.5% from its 2020 low.

Despite the yuan's sharp appreciation, Chinese exports jumped by 18.1% to a fresh record high of US$281.9 billion in December 2020, mainly supported by increased demand for protective equipment and working from home products. This should continue in the coming months given the re-growth of cases of infections in a number of countries.

A smaller 6.5% year-on-year increase in imports sent China's trade surplus to a new record high of US$78.17 billion in December 2020.

The yuan's sharp appreciation has prompted the South China Morning Post (SCMP) - considered the central government's mouthpiece - to report that, in addition to earlier diktats aimed at limiting/reversing the yuan's appreciation, the government would relax rules on cross-border yuan use, effectively making it easier for companies, outbound investors and individuals to settle in yuan internationally effective 4 Februaru 2021.

China's currency has become the victim of China's success.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

