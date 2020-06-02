NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: What to expect when you're expecting
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   11:06AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy decision - to be announced this afternoon - will only confirm what everyone already is expecting.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe and his board will keep Australia's monetary policy settings unchanged - the targets for the official cash rate at 0.25% and the yield on three-year Australian government bonds of around 25 basis points.

While it's still early days, the Australian central bank and the Morrison government's largesse have moderated earlier expectations for a sharp contraction in the domestic economy. The earlier than expected flattening of the Covid-19 curve and the consequent gradual lifting of social interaction restrictions and lockdown measures are starting to have a positive impact on confidence.

So much so, that on May 28, Governor Lowe told the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19 that: "The evidence so far is that our mid-March package is working as expected and it is helping build the necessary bridge to the recovery ... With the national health outcomes better than earlier feared, it is possible that the economic downturn will not be severe as earlier thought."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

Australians, all, let us rejoice! For this relatively more optimistic assessment came only three weeks and a bit after the RBA revealed its forecasts.

These includes:

  • "In the baseline scenario, output falls by around 10% over the first half of 2020 and by around 6% over the year as a whole. This is followed by a bounce-back of 6% next year."
  • "...the unemployment rate peaks at around 10% over coming months and is still above 7% at the end of next year."
  • "Inflation remains below 2% over the next few years ... expected to turn negative temporarily in the June quarter ... Further out, in the baseline scenario inflation is 1 to 1.5% in 2021 and gradually picks up further from there."
Like I said, it's still early days. Murphy's Law could still take hold in the form of a second wave that would prompt the re-enforcement of isolation and lockdown measures and the brewing tension between the US and China and Australia and China.

Would the RBA be forced to respond with a ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) or NIRP (negative interest rate policy) then?

As early as late 2019, Lowe has ruled out sending interest rates below zero and, more recently (May 21), declaring on a Financial Services Institute webcast that: "I said previously that it was extraordinarily unlikely that we would have negative interest rates, and there's been no change to that thinking."

A second wave could force the RBA into NIRP but with the government at the ready and willing to lend a helping hand, expect the official cash rate to remain at 0.25% in the immediate future.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Easing does it (again)
Chief economist update: No escaping the inverted yield curve
Chief economist update: Powell blamed for fall on Wall Street
Chief economist update: Border brawl
Chief economist update: Bad news is good news is back
Chief economist update: Better than all the rest
Chief economist update: Pay cut or pay not?
Chief economist update: Eurozone good news to get worse before it gets better
Chief economist update: Eurozone contraction heads from mild to severe
Chief economist update: China's beef with Australia
Editor's Choice
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has asked to recall ME Bank to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics after correspondence with ASIC for a hearing later this week.
Mercy Super adds to board
ALLY SELBY  |   11:06AM
Mercy Super has appointed a financial services veteran as an independent director, bringing with him more than 40 years' experience in funds management to the board.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jKiHnL7o