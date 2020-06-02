Chief economist update: What to expect when you're expecting

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy decision - to be announced this afternoon - will only confirm what everyone already is expecting.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe and his board will keep Australia's monetary policy settings unchanged - the targets for the official cash rate at 0.25% and the yield on three-year Australian government bonds of around 25 basis points.

While it's still early days, the Australian central bank and the Morrison government's largesse have moderated earlier expectations for a sharp contraction in the domestic economy. The earlier than expected flattening of the Covid-19 curve and the consequent gradual lifting of social interaction restrictions and lockdown measures are starting to have a positive impact on confidence.

So much so, that on May 28, Governor Lowe told the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19 that: "The evidence so far is that our mid-March package is working as expected and it is helping build the necessary bridge to the recovery ... With the national health outcomes better than earlier feared, it is possible that the economic downturn will not be severe as earlier thought."

Australians, all, let us rejoice! For this relatively more optimistic assessment came only three weeks and a bit after the RBA revealed its forecasts.

These includes:

"In the baseline scenario, output falls by around 10% over the first half of 2020 and by around 6% over the year as a whole. This is followed by a bounce-back of 6% next year."

"...the unemployment rate peaks at around 10% over coming months and is still above 7% at the end of next year."

"Inflation remains below 2% over the next few years ... expected to turn negative temporarily in the June quarter ... Further out, in the baseline scenario inflation is 1 to 1.5% in 2021 and gradually picks up further from there."

Like I said, it's still early days. Murphy's Law could still take hold in the form of a second wave that would prompt the re-enforcement of isolation and lockdown measures and the brewing tension between the US and China and Australia and China.

Would the RBA be forced to respond with a ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) or NIRP (negative interest rate policy) then?

As early as late 2019, Lowe has ruled out sending interest rates below zero and, more recently (May 21), declaring on a Financial Services Institute webcast that: "I said previously that it was extraordinarily unlikely that we would have negative interest rates, and there's been no change to that thinking."

A second wave could force the RBA into NIRP but with the government at the ready and willing to lend a helping hand, expect the official cash rate to remain at 0.25% in the immediate future.

