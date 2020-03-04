Chief economist update: Welcome to the day after tomorrow

The day you, I and Irene lost sleep over contemplating the potency of future central bank policy actions, given their sharply reduced firepower, when the next threat to the global economy comes.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought that day upon us. Central banks (and government authorities) are engaged in a concerted/coordinated scrambling to mitigate the negative impact of the spreading disease on their respective economies and the world at large.

This is underscored by the 'Statement of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' issued on 3 March:

"We, G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its impact on markets and economic conditions."

"Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks. Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase. G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system.

"We welcome that the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other international financial institutions stand ready to help member countries address the human tragedy and economic challenge posed by COVID-19 through the use of their available instruments to the fullest extent possible."

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors stand ready to cooperate further on timely and effective measures."

The G7's reassurance is nice. Then again, aside from "monitoring", reaffirmation of commitment and standing ready, the communique falls short of assertive concrete actions, financial markets hoped the "magnificent seven" would undertake.

However, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to cut interest rates on the same day suggests that a coordinated response is underway.

The RBA cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.50% at its 3 March meeting "to support the economy as it responds to the global coronavirus outbreak".

In his published statement, Governor Philip Lowe declared that: "The coronavirus has clouded the near-term outlook for the global economy and means that global growth in the first half of 2020 will be lower than earlier expected ... The coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors. The uncertainty that it is creating is also likely to affect domestic spending", and promised that "The Board is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support the Australian economy."

The Fed's action was more telling. It lowered interest rates by 50 basis points to 1%-1.25% -- the first inter-meeting cut since 2008 (when Lehman Bros collapse) - because of the "evolving risks to economic activity" posed by the coronavirus.

Wall Street's reaction to the Fed's decision -- Dow down 3.0%, S&P 500 down 2.8%, Nasdaq down 3%, Russell 2000 down 2.1% -- may give other central banks (especially those that have already ran out of interest rate ammo like the BOJ and the ECB) expecting to "coordinate" policy responses, pause for thought.

For as Fed chair Jerome Powell explained in his press conference: "We do recognise that a rate cut won't reduce the rate of infection ... It won't fix a broken supply chain. We get that. We don't think we have all the answers."