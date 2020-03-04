NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: Welcome to the day after tomorrow
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   10:32AM

The day you, I and Irene lost sleep over contemplating the potency of future central bank policy actions, given their sharply reduced firepower, when the next threat to the global economy comes.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought that day upon us. Central banks (and government authorities) are engaged in a concerted/coordinated scrambling to mitigate the negative impact of the spreading disease on their respective economies and the world at large.

This is underscored by the 'Statement of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' issued on 3 March:

"We, G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its impact on markets and economic conditions."

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks.  Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase.  G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system.

"We welcome that the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other international financial institutions stand ready to help member countries address the human tragedy and economic challenge posed by COVID-19 through the use of their available instruments to the fullest extent possible."

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors stand ready to cooperate further on timely and effective measures."

The G7's reassurance is nice. Then again, aside from "monitoring", reaffirmation of commitment and standing ready, the communique falls short of assertive concrete actions, financial markets hoped the "magnificent seven" would undertake.

However, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to cut interest rates on the same day suggests that a coordinated response is underway.

The RBA cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.50% at its 3 March meeting "to support the economy as it responds to the global coronavirus outbreak".

In his published statement, Governor Philip Lowe declared that: "The coronavirus has clouded the near-term outlook for the global economy and means that global growth in the first half of 2020 will be lower than earlier expected ... The coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors. The uncertainty that it is creating is also likely to affect domestic spending", and promised that "The Board is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support the Australian economy."

The Fed's action was more telling. It lowered interest rates by 50 basis points to 1%-1.25% -- the first inter-meeting cut since 2008 (when Lehman Bros collapse) - because of the "evolving risks to economic activity" posed by the coronavirus.

Wall Street's reaction to the Fed's decision -- Dow down 3.0%, S&P 500 down 2.8%, Nasdaq down 3%, Russell 2000 down 2.1% -- may give other central banks (especially those that have already ran out of interest rate ammo like the BOJ and the ECB) expecting to "coordinate" policy responses, pause for thought.

For as Fed chair Jerome Powell explained in his press conference: "We do recognise that a rate cut won't reduce the rate of infection ... It won't fix a broken supply chain. We get that. We don't think we have all the answers."

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: COVID-19 could hit Australia with triple whammy
Chief economist update: Aussie employment rises... but so does our unemployment rate
Chief economist update: It's the US consumer, stupid me
Chief economist update: Who's afraid of COVID-19?
Chief economist update: Japan fails to learn from history (yet again)
Chief economist update: The virus, the trade deal and the AUD
Chief economist update: Working nine to five, barely getting by
Chief economist update: COVID-19 solves overtourism in Europe
Chief economist update: Coronavirus threatens Tokyo Olympics
Chief economist update: UK is now Bailey's baby
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4cJtsKu0