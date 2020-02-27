NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Wall Street sneezes
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 27 FEB 2020   11:12AM

It may have started in China and is infecting its way around the planet but the coronavirus hadn't had much impact on equity markets until it hit investor sentiment on Wall Street.

Five straight down days have taken returns on the S&P 500 index to negative 3.5% year-to-date and the Dow to minus 5.5%.

As the old saying goes: "When Wall Street sneezes, the rest of the world catch a cold".

The CBOE VIX index has risen by 100% this year, suggesting that fear has doubled since the opening trade of this year.

To put that in perspective, the VIX index's present reading is the highest since December 2018. At the time, that fear was instilled by the ongoing US-China trade war (back then) and when the Fed "murdered" the bull market by delivering another 25 bps hike in the fed funds rate to 2.25%-2.50% at the conclusion of its 18-19 December FOMC meeting.

Some would claim that the deleterious impact of the coronavirus on the globe is worse than at the height of the tariff wars between Beijing and Washington and Fed rate hikes, others would disagree.

I think the impact would depend on how long and how far and wide the virus spreads before it's contained.

Fed officials think so too. Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida noted that the Fed is monitoring progress of the coronavirus while Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan admitted that there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the disease.

However, both stressed that the Fed is able and ready to adjust policy if developments turn for the worse for the US domestic economy.

This should provide comfort not only for US investors but equity markets everywhere, for just as the Fed pause in early 2019 - followed up by three rate cuts during the year - delivered strong equity market gains around the world, the US central bank's readiness would, at the very least, limit losses.

Not only that, the recent correction on Wall Street is not only weeding out the semi-believers but it's also reduced the level of overvaluation in the US equity market.

Factset data shows that the S&P 500's forward P/E ratio has fallen to 17.6 times earnings from a record high of 19.1 times and closer to its five-year average of 16.8 times.

Wait there's more. The reported drop in new cases in China suggests that the infection may have reached terminal velocity (for lack of a better phrase) in the country, something that's expected to develop in other affected countries.

And if these aren't enough, governments have already implemented, or are preparing, fiscal responses.

Except for Hawaii boy Scott Morrison.

This from Factset: "Australia remains the holdout with Prime Minister Morrison again ruling out a fiscal response to the expected impact on growth from the virus".

Latest News
