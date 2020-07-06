Chief economist update: Victoria's secret

In Fist of Fury, it is a sign stating "No dogs or Chinese" that draws the ire of the legendary Bruce Lee. But Australians are not seeing Victorians punching, kicking and screaming when the nation's five states and two territories put up the "No Victorians allowed" signs - even threatening fines and/or imprisonment.

The second wave has come to Victoria. In response, state premier Dan Andrews has re-imposed lockdowns in 36 suburbs as at the end of June, with another three suburbs put into home detention on July 4 as cases of infection hit triple-digits, raising the likelihood that the Melbourne central business district (CBD) would again be shuttered.

COVID-19 has made a comeback in Victoria - the state which makes up roughly about 25% of the Australian economy.

So much so that Deloitte Access Economics' latest quarter business outlook report predicts that: "Victoria's gross state product will contract 1.6 per cent in real terms this financial year, the worst of all the states", according to the AFR.

We're all in this together. What happens in Victoria, unlike in Vegas, won't remain in Victoria.

Victoria accounts for the big, big bulk in the increased case of coronavirus infections in Australia -- as at July 5. Australia registered 8449 infected cases, 254 new ones and 104 deaths. Not a good look when compared with Jacinda Ardern's country (New Zealand) which has only 1533 cases, three new ones and 22 deaths.

Still, this is way better when compared with the top three infected countries in the world.

To date, the US has recorded total infections of 2,979,920, 41,522 new cases, and 132,551 deaths; Brazil's got 1,603,055 total infection cases, 24,679 new and 64,867 deaths; India's total infection now stands at 697,836, with 19.700 new cases and 424,891 deaths.

Adjusting for population, Australia's total cases of coronavirus infection (0.033%) is not that far from New Zealand's (0.031%) but is much healthier than America's (0.9%) or Brazil's (0.8%) or Spain's (0.6%), or the UK and Italy's (0.4%) or India's (0.05%).

But I digress. Whether or not Australia has more, or less, cases of infection relative to the rest of the world is moot ... so is the increasing likelihood that, starting with Victoria, the rest of the nation will be forced to reimpose lockdown restrictions. Hope not.

The lead from other countries experiencing a second wave of the pandemic doesn't instil optimism.

Several US states have either deferred re-opening or reimposed lockdown restrictions. China, Germany, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia and more recently, Spain (among others), have re-imposed shutdown measures in certain coronavirus hotspots.

The first wave has already sent Australia's unemployment rate surging from 5.2% in March to 6.4% in April to 7.1% in May - and according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), had it not been for the decline in the participation rate, the jobless rate would have risen from around 8.1% to 11.3%.

For sure and for certain, Victoria's second wave would put upward pressure on unemployment, downward pressure on consumer spending, and overall domestic growth.

China's nascent recovery would help. Getting rid of the clown currently occupying the White House would help much more.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.