NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: US-China tensions escalate
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   11:33AM

Houston, we have a problem.

The headlines say it all:

"US-China tensions escalate after closure of Houston consulate" - The Guardian
"China pledges to retaliate after U.S. orders closure of its consulate in Houston" - Washington Post
"U.S. Orders China to Close Houston Consulate, Citing Efforts to Steal Trade Secrets" - The New York Times
"China vows retaliation after US ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hours" - USA Today

The news behind the headlines is about the Trump administration giving the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas 72 hours to vacate its premises to "American intellectual property and private information".

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

'The Guardian' reports that, "The consulate closure came a day after the US accused two Chinese nationals of trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine research" and quoted FBI director, Christopher Wray, saying that "China was the "greatest long-term threat to our nation's information and intellectual property and to our economic vitality".

China denied the accusations (naturally) and vowed retaliation (of course). "We urge the US to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision. Otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions," declared China's Foreign Ministry.

So far there had been limited reaction to this recent escalation in Sino-Yankee tensions.

It could be because the rest of the world had become conditioned to the expanding Beijing-Washington rift - from trade, to currency, recently Hong Kong and now, cyberespionage.

It could be because the world has a much bigger small coronavirus to fry. US President Trump and China's leader Xi could smooch and make up tomorrow but governments and central banks and financial markets around the world would still be scrambling until the covid-19 pandemic becomes history. Besides social isolation protocols prevent Trump and Xi to even touch each other for a handshake.

Or... could it be that Trump is applying the exact same thing he accused former US President Obama of when he tweeted back on 16 November 2011:

"Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffective. So the only way he figures that he's going to get reelected — and as sure as you're sitting there — is to start a war with Iran."

...and then again on 10 October 2012:

"Now that Obama's poll numbers are in tailspin - watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran.  He is desperate."

Trump's running for re-election. Trump's poll numbers are in a tailspin.

Once the pandemic is gone - and it will - uncertainty and risk would remain elevated with a re-elected Trump.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: IranGuardianTexasTradeBeijing-WashingtonChristopher WrayClose Houston ConsulateFBIForeign MinistryHong KongLibyaNew York TimesSino-YankeeU.S. Orders ChinaUSA TodayUS President Obama ofUS President TrumpWashington Post
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BNP Paribas adds to custody team
EM winners, losers emerge in COVID-19 struggle
Hong Kong financial hub status at risk
Chinese tech giant buys 5% stake in Afterpay
2020: Year of the fragile economy
Rising tensions to weigh on markets: Moody's
China still positive despite unrest
Hong Kong hedge funds suffering: Report
Chief economist update: The hazard of being a safe haven
Chief economist update: Will Australia avoid another global recession?
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EbeITjWq