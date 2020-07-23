Chief economist update: US-China tensions escalate

Houston, we have a problem.

The headlines say it all:

"US-China tensions escalate after closure of Houston consulate" - The Guardian

"China pledges to retaliate after U.S. orders closure of its consulate in Houston" - Washington Post

"U.S. Orders China to Close Houston Consulate, Citing Efforts to Steal Trade Secrets" - The New York Times

"China vows retaliation after US ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hours" - USA Today

The news behind the headlines is about the Trump administration giving the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas 72 hours to vacate its premises to "American intellectual property and private information".

'The Guardian' reports that, "The consulate closure came a day after the US accused two Chinese nationals of trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine research" and quoted FBI director, Christopher Wray, saying that "China was the "greatest long-term threat to our nation's information and intellectual property and to our economic vitality".

China denied the accusations (naturally) and vowed retaliation (of course). "We urge the US to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision. Otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions," declared China's Foreign Ministry.

So far there had been limited reaction to this recent escalation in Sino-Yankee tensions.

It could be because the rest of the world had become conditioned to the expanding Beijing-Washington rift - from trade, to currency, recently Hong Kong and now, cyberespionage.

It could be because the world has a much bigger small coronavirus to fry. US President Trump and China's leader Xi could smooch and make up tomorrow but governments and central banks and financial markets around the world would still be scrambling until the covid-19 pandemic becomes history. Besides social isolation protocols prevent Trump and Xi to even touch each other for a handshake.

Or... could it be that Trump is applying the exact same thing he accused former US President Obama of when he tweeted back on 16 November 2011:

"Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffective. So the only way he figures that he's going to get reelected — and as sure as you're sitting there — is to start a war with Iran."

...and then again on 10 October 2012:

"Now that Obama's poll numbers are in tailspin - watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate."

Trump's running for re-election. Trump's poll numbers are in a tailspin.

Once the pandemic is gone - and it will - uncertainty and risk would remain elevated with a re-elected Trump.

