Economics
Chief economist update: The virus, the trade deal and the AUD
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   10:03AM

With a covid here, and a covid there, everywhere a covid, even old MacDonald (who had a farm) will get sick reading, hearing and listening to stories and warnings over escalating infection numbers ... E-I-E-I-O.

COVID-19 has captured the world's attention. So much so, that the good tidings promised and hoped for towards the dying months of 2019 (pardon the pun) received scant attention when it was delivered.

Certainly, the virus will have a deleterious impact on the Chinese economy which, to date, remains unquantifiable - it could be better or worse than expectations depending on how long before the virus is contained - risking a flow on effect on other nations because of China's increased heft and greater integration into the world economy.

But more to the point, and that point is ... the US-China "phase one" trade deal signed on the 15th of January 2020 went into effect a day after heart's day.

February 15 marked the day when Washington and Beijing put concrete action into the promised and hoped for de-escalation of trade tensions.

On this day, America cut tariffs on US$120 billion worth of Chinese goods from 15% to 7.5%. In return, China's reduced its retaliatory tariffs from 10% to 5%, as well as 5% to 2.5% on some US products worth around US$75 billion.

However, the coronavirus threatens to disrupt China's commitment to increase its importation of US goods and services by around US$200 billion over the next two years - US$77 billion in 2020 and US$123 billion by 2021 - due to the lockdown and stoppages in Chinese business operations that's certain to slow overall economic activity.

The easing of trade tensions will serve as a "serum" to the current downdraft wrought by the coronavirus.

Even better, expectations for further unwinding of the tariffs and trade protectionist policies started by Trump in 2018 - and retaliations to them -- would underpin increased global trade, a rising tide that will lift all boats.

As for Australia, just as a slowing Chinese economy is no good for the domestic economy because of its negative repercussions on its external accounts, a rebound in global trade should underpin, or at the very least mitigate the short term fallout from COVID-19.

The Australian dollar's recent depreciation provides a helping hand. The local currency's currently fetching US$0.6718, down by 4.4% from US$0.7029 at the start of the 2020 - before coronavirus became a global concern. The A$ TWI has fallen by 3.2% over the same period.

The A$ is again doing what it does best - shielding the Australian economy from global volatility.

The A$/US$ sank from US$0.80 to below US$60 during the Asian financial crisis; it fell from around US$0.65 to US$0.49 during the US recession in 2001 and following the September 11 attacks of the same year; and, it dropped from US$0.91 to US$0.62 at the onset of the GFC.

During the SARS outbreak, the A$ fell by 3.8% after the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a global alert in March 2003.

