Chief economist update: The second wave

Wall Street is down! Repeat, Wall Street is down!

At the close of last night's trading activity all US benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower: Dow (6.9%), S&P 500 (5. 9%), Nasdaq (5.3%), Russell 2000 (7.6%).

Financial market wire and web services point the finger on the Fed's gloomy outlook for the US economy (declared at the conclusion of its 9-10 June FOMC meeting) and the increasing likelihood of a second wave in America.

Don't blame the Fed...

Sure, the Fed has painted a dark picture of the US economy in 2020 - predicting GDP growth to contract by 6.5% this year - but which world government and central bank isn't? But grim as the Fed's projections may be, this is better than the World Bank's current revised forecast for a 7.0% drop in US economic growth or the OECD's prediction for a 7.3% decline (assuming no second wave).

Besides, Fed chair Jerome Powell and his merry men and women of the FOMC pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals" and to "use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy".

...blame the second wave.

As at 9 June 2020, worldometers.info data shows the US having the highest number of total cases of corona virus infections in the world (28%). The George Floyd protest rallies and reopening in most US states threaten a second wave.

Already, there are accounts of new coronavirus infections starting to emerge in Texas, Florida, and California. This is in addition to Factset's report (quoting the Washington Post) that: "Texas, Arkansas, South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon, Florida and Utah all set new highs in seven-day rolling case averages Wednesday. In addition, Montana, Arkansas, Utah, Arizona and Texas have all seen coronavirus hospitalisations rise by at least 35% in the weeks since Memorial Day. California's hospitalizations at highest since May 13 and have risen in nine of past 10 days."

Just as I've warned earlier: "Murphy's Law could still take hold in the form of a second wave that would prompt the re-enforcement of isolation and lockdown measures..."

A second wave will be more disastrous. The 'OECD Economic Outlook, June 2020' report forecast US GDP growth to plunge by 8.5% this year "if there is another virus outbreak later in the year".

This is the numerical equivalent of what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell declared in his June 10 press conference: "The extent of the downturn and the pace of recovery remain extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus."

The big drop on Wall Street offers bullish investors to who missed out on the last three month's rally a cheap entry.

But it also confirms the bears' views that the worst is yet to come.

Which one are you?

