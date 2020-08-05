NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: The RBA's lullaby
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   11:00AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered what every rational individual expected it to.

At the conclusion of its August 4 meeting, the board of the Australian central bank kept monetary policy settings unchanged - the official cash rate at a historic low of 0.25% and the target yield on three-year Australian government bonds at 25 basis points.

In so doing, it conveyed the message that Victoria's second wave - and the subsequent Stage 4 lockdown in Melbourne - isn't dire enough to prompt action.

Au contraire, RBA Governor Philip Lowe's statement exudes optimism albeit, cautious: "The Australian economy is going through a very difficult period and is experiencing the biggest contraction since the 1930s. As difficult as this is, the downturn is not as severe as earlier expected and a recovery is now underway in most of Australia."

"This recovery is, however, likely to be both uneven and bumpy, with the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria having a major effect on the Victorian economy."

Unlike the Federal Treasury's July Economic and Fiscal Update (JEFU) -- published just over a week ago - the RBA was able to incorporate into its deliberation and assessment the impact of the Stage 4 lockdown in the state of Victoria.

"This recovery is, however, likely to be both uneven and bumpy, with the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria having a major effect on the Victorian economy. Given the uncertainties about the overall outlook, the board considered a range of scenarios at its meeting. In the baseline scenario, output falls by 6% over 2020 and then grows by 5% over the following year," it said.

"In this scenario, the unemployment rate rises to around 10% later in 2020 due to further job losses in Victoria and more people elsewhere in Australia looking for jobs. Over the following couple of years, the unemployment rate is expected to decline gradually to around 7%."

It could be better...

"A stronger recovery is possible if progress is made in containing the virus in the near future. This progress would support an improvement in confidence and a less cautious approach by households and businesses to their spending."

...or worse: "...if Australia and other countries were to experience further widespread lockdowns, the recovery in both output and the labour market would be delayed."

As with all other economies on planet Earth, the outlook is "dependent on containment of the virus".

As with all other government and central banks around the world, "the economy is being supported by the substantial, coordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy" which are likely to be "required for some time given the outlook for the economy and the labour market".

"Hush, little baby don't you cry
Hush, little baby don't say a word
Papa's gonna buy you a mocking bird
And if that mocking bird don't sing
Papa's gonna buy you a diamond ring"
- The King's Singers

"The board is committed to do what it can to support jobs, incomes and businesses in Australia. Its actions are keeping funding costs low and assisting with the supply of credit to households and businesses," the RBA said.

"This accommodative approach will be maintained as long as it is required. The board will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2-3% target band."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

