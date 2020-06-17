NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: The power of money (and a cure)
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   11:04AM

"...and I think to myself, what a wonderful world."
-- Louis Armstrong

It seems a long, long time ago but it's only been three whole trading days (June 11) since Wall Street suffered a big fall - the day US benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower: Dow (6.9%), S&P 500 (5. 9%), Nasdaq (5.3%), Russell 2000 (7.6%).

Financial market wire and web services pointed the finger on the Fed's gloomy outlook for the US economy (declared at the conclusion of its 9-10 June FOMC meeting) and the increasing likelihood of a second wave in America.

I defended the Fed back then.

Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Don't blame the Fed...

Sure, the Fed has painted a dark picture of the US economy in 2020 - predicting GDP growth to contract by 6.5% this year - but which world government and central bank hasn't? But grim as the Fed's projections may be, this is better than the World Bank's current revised forecast for a 7.0% drop in US economic growth or the OECD's prediction for a 7.3% decline (assuming no second wave).

Besides, Fed chair Jerome Powell and his merry men and women of the FOMC pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals"  and to "use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy".

...and blamed the fall on Wall Street on the increased potential for a second wave of coronavirus infections, recently made more probable by recent reports that the coronavirus has resurfaced in Beijing and, with it, the re-imposition of lockdowns.

Have money, will travel.

The latest US retail sales report - up 17.7% in May from April - underscores the power of money. Cheaper borrowing costs and money printing from the Fed and trillions of dollars provided under the CARES Act - one time cheques and increased unemployment insurance.

Glory, glory hallelujah! For there'll be more money, money, money rolling in.

On June 15, the Fed announced the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) - buying corporate bonds (up to US$250 billion) from eligible issuers.

In addition, Bloomberg reports that Trump is preparing funding worth around US$1 trillion for infrastructure projects and 5G wireless developments and rural broadband.

Then again, what I consider the game changer of 'em all is recent reports that the world is getting closer to a coronavirus cure.

As Factset notes: "BBC reported that UK experts said the low-dose of steroid treatment cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and by 1/5th of those on oxygen. The Recovery Trial was led by a team from Oxford University where ~2000 hospital patients were given dexamethasone compared to more than 4000 who did not receive dexamethasone.

"For those on ventilators, the death risk was cut to 28% from 40%. For those on oxygen, the risk of death declined to 20% from 25%. The report says dexamethasone does not appear to help those with milder symptoms of COVID-19, or those who don't need help breathing."

It's still early days, but it's looking a lot like we're on our way to containing, if not completely eliminating, the coronavirus.

