Chief economist update: The post-pandemic problem

"This is a once-in-a-100 year type event, we haven't seen this sort of thing in Australia since the end of the first World War..."

This was how Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the coronavirus outbreak shortly after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a pandemic in mid-March as the Federal government imposed stricter social distancing measures.

The words enunciated by other world leaders may have been different, and restriction impositions declared earlier or delayed by several days, but the outcome is the same - economic activity has ground to an almost (except for essential services) complete stop, sending the global economy in recession.

The IMF predicts that world economic output will drop by 4.9% this year (after an estimated expansion of 2.9% in 2019). The OECD was more pessimistic, forecasting world GDP growth to contract between 6.0% in 2020 (under a single-hit scenario) and 7.3% (under a double-hit scenario).

As such, central banks and governments everywhere have implemented unprecedented economic stimulus measures, virtually opening the money floodgates, to mitigate deeper recessions in their respective economies.

So much money sloshing around the system has raised fears of rising inflation post-COVID19 beyond central banks' targets (generally around 2%). The outlook for inflation is especially important because it determines the real rates of return on investments and for household spending.

Then again, latest CPI data show that despite the trillions of dollars or euros or yens or pounds, or whatever currency, that are currently flooding planet earth, core inflation measures in advanced economies continue to decelerate.

This could be due to the lagged effects of monetary (and fiscal) policy. They haven't had time to filter through into the system yet.

But as both the IMF and the OECD's latest forecasts reveal, inflation in the advanced economies would ease from 1.4% in 2019 to between 1.1% (OECD) to 0.3% (IMF) in 2020.

For moi, deflation is the greater risk as life returns to normal post-COVID-19.

Lingering anxiety over catching the disease, as well as concerns that the government would have to raise taxes and/or reduce spending in the future to recoup what was spent in the fight against the coronavirus would restrain household spending and lift savings.

Reduced household purchases would force businesses to lower selling prices to maintain revenue (at the very least) and reduce investment on plant, machinery and equipment staff - suggesting that the unemployment rate would remain at elevated levels.

This could become self-reinforcing where falling prices lead to lower consumer spending - prices would be the same or lower in the future anyway - reduced business sales and investment, unemployment, less household demand and increased deflation expectations.

