Economics
Chief economist update: The ECB's PEPP economy
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   10:50AM

When the going gets tough... the European Central Bank (ECB) gets more policy provision going.

At its June 4 Governing Council meeting, the central bank raised the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) by €600 billion to a total of €1,350 billion, extended the duration of the program by six months to June 2021 - or "until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over" - and maturing principal repayments on securities purchased under PEPP re-invested until at least the end of 2022.

No doubt this is in response to the ECB's gloomier revision to its macroeconomic outlook, revealed by ECB president Christine Lagarde in late May when she told his audience at 'European Youth Dialogue 2020' conference that the "mild" [a 5% contraction] scenario is already outdated and to expect an actual outcome of a decline in the single currency region's economic growth of between 8% (medium) and 12% (severe) this year.

The revised Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections have now been put in black and white.

New forecasts show real GDP growth dropped from +1.2% in 2019 to -8.7% in 2020 (downgraded from +0.8 predicted in March 2020) before recovering to +5.2% in 2021 (from +1.3%) and +3.3% in 2022 (from 1.4%).

The ECB also lowered its HICP inflation predictions from 1.2% in 2019 to 0.3% in 2020 (from the 1.1% forecast in March 2020), before climbing to 0.8% in 2021 (from 1.4%) and 1.3% (from 1.6%) in 2022.

This is hardly surprising given the sharp 3.2% (year-on-year) drop in Eurozone GDP in the March 2020 quarter that followed a 1.0% growth in the December 2019 quarter.

Despite the recent improvement in the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI surveys -- composite PMI increased to a reading of 31.9 in May from a record low of 13.6 in the previous month; manufacturing PMI rose to 39.4 in May (from 33.4 in April); services s PMI went up to 30.5 in May (from 12.0 in April) - private sector activity remained in deep contraction territory. So much so that Markit Economics expects Q2 GDP "to fall at an unprecedented rate, down by around 10% compared to the first quarter" and "to slump by almost 9% in 2020."

The grim(er) growth forecast has already prompted Germany -- the poster boy of fiscal responsibility - to announce a €130 billion fiscal stimulus package - more than the expected €80-€100 billion.

Hopefully, it would change dissenter nations' - Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden - stance against the European Commission's recent proposal for a €750 billion recovery plan and a 2021-27 budget of €1.1 trillion.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

