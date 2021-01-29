Chief economist update: Taper talks are premature

A new year, a new administration but its same old, same old for the US Federal Reserve.

As expected and in a unanimous decision, the Fed confirmed: "The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25% and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time."

"In addition, the Federal Reserve will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals".

In its statement, the Fed explained that this was because the pace of the economic and employment recovery moderating in recent months, "with weakness concentrated in the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic".

True that. The first estimate of US GDP showed an annualised growth rate of 4.0% which is slower than market expectations for a 4.2% gain. In addition, the year-on-year growth rate in the economy continued to contract despite improving from -2.5% in the year to the December quarter from -2.8% in the September quarter and the sharp 9.0% drop in the June 2020 quarter.

The US unemployment rate tells the same narrative. It's dropped to 6.7% in December 2020 from the record high of 14.8% recorded in April but remains well-below the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.

More telling, Fed chair Jerome Powell thinks that the real rate of unemployment is closer to 10%, also saying: "The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook."

A rational enough rationale for Powell to segue into quelling the financial markets' concern du' jour - rising inflation expectations - and calm a potential repeat of the "taper tantrum" that sent bond yields up and equity markets down in 2013.

In his post-meeting press conference, Powell intimated his thoughts on inflation, saying: "We're going to be patient. Expect us to wait and see and not react if we see small, and what we would view as very likely to be transient, effects on inflation."

Therefore, talks of "tapering" are premature.

"The whole focus on exit is premature if I may say," Powell said.

"We're focused on finishing the job we're doing, which is supporting the economy, giving the economy the support it needs."

