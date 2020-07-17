Chief economist update: Stop right now, thank you very much

"The Australian economy is fighting back."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's declaration referring to the bounce back in the Australian labour market wouldn't have rung hollow had it not been for the second wave in Victoria - the country's second largest state that accounts for around a quarter of national output.

You too, Virginia, would be exclaiming the hallelujah when you see the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) 'Labour Force' report, the details of which all point to a "fight back".

The economy added 210,000 jobs in June - the biggest monthly increase on record and nearly making up for the 227,700 lost in the previous month. Sure, the unemployment rate jumped higher to a 22-year high of 7.4% in June from 7.1% in May, but this is due to the sharp increase in the participation rate to 64.0 in June from 62.7% in the previous month - itself a positive indicator, as jobseekers re-enter the labour force amid optimism in finding employment.

And why not? Total hours worked have increased, according to the ABS: "Total hours worked increased by over 64 million hours between May and June, which was around a third (35%) of the 186 million decrease between March and May."

Even the underemployment rate has improved big-time - down to 11.7% in June from 13.1% in May.

These much-improved labour market stats would have lessened concerns over the "cliff fall" when the government's JobKeeper scheme is taken away at the end of September this year. The economy is fighting back, supported by the easing of restrictions and the reopening of businesses.

But along comes what comedian Ross Noble calls 'the Spice Girls paradigm' - "Everyone's trying really hard, but Victoria's ruining it!"

And like Posh Spice, Victoria - the state, not the Beckham - has thrown a big question mark over the depth and length of the country's economic contraction and the timing of its return to expansion.

Victoria's still "The Garden State" - easier to cultivate the coronavirus; where COVID-19 is "On the Move"; it's "The Place to Be" ... infected; and, "The Education State" - to learn how and how not to contain a pandemic.

But jokes aside, the resurgence of the coronavirus in Victoria is bad news for the overall Australian economy. Victoria is now a pariah state, with the country's five other states and two territories closing their borders to Victorians. Not only that, Geelong and Ballarat - both in Victoria - had closed their borders to Melburnians.

The multiplying number of cases of infection has already forced the Andrews administration to reimpose Stage 3 lockdown restrictions, with the government not ruling out further tightening and going into Stage 4 restrictions.

For sure and for certain, the greatest impact would be felt in Victoria. But unlike in Vegas, what happens in Victoria will not remain in Victoria.

For one, it'll have a negative impact on intra-state trade and commerce. For two, the Victorian outbreak has already jumped the border across to New South Wales - prompting NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian to issue restrictions on pubs and clubs. It has also prompted the state of Queensland to shut its borders to 77 Sydney suburbs and South Australia to defer its 20 July planned border opening with NSW and the ACT.

That's more intra-state trade activity lessened.

While NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has ruled out following Victoria's lead and sending Sydney back into lockdown, she'll be left with no other option if infections get out of control like in Melbourne.

This begs the question, would Australia be experiencing a second wave - and therefore, a reimposition of lockdown restrictions - had it not rushed to reopen and followed its original prescription for a six-month lockdown?

