Chief economist update: Stimulus measures ease extreme fear

Tanking oil prices are the latest go-to excuse for the renewed downturn on Wall Street.

But more than this, it's added to the challenges facing America's economy and its corporate sector. The US labour market has already deteriorated markedly just weeks into its lockdown - 701,000 workers lost their jobs in March and the unemployment rate jumped by nearly a percentage point to 4.4% from 3.5% in February.

Based on the IMF's April "World Economic Outlook" report, the worse is yet to come, with the unemployment rate lifting to 10.4% this year and only easing to 9.1% in 2021.

This is affirmed by the continued deterioration in the ISM manufacturing employment index to a reading of 43.8 in March from 46.9 in the previous month; the ISM non-manufacturing employment index to 47 from 55.6 in February; and hiring plans contained in the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index (which fell by 8.1 points to a reading of 96.4 in March - the largest monthly decline in the survey's history) dropped by 9%.

And if the present and future job losses are not bad enough, those lucky enough to still have work are limited from spending due to social restriction regulations and business shutdowns.

Not surprising, US retail sales plummeted by 8.7% in the month of March, with consumers only increasing their purchases of "food and beverages" (25.6%) and "health and personal care" (4.3%).

The lead from the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey points to further retrenchment in household spending - the index dropped to a reading of 71 in April - the lowest reading since December 2011 and the biggest monthly fall on record.

Meanwhile, forced factory shutdowns, disruptions to their supply chains and reduced demand sent industrial production plummeting by 5.4% in the month of March - the steepest monthly decline since January 1946.

Still, there's reason for optimism. The VIX index - the fear gauge - has come down from a record high of 82.69 in March (higher than its GFC peak) to around 45.41 (lower than the Grexit peak).

This could be in response to the US government's fiscal stimulus - worth around 11% of GDP to date - and the Fed's liquidity enhancing measures, topped by its open-ended QE programme.

Whether or not these measures are enough remains to be seen but so far so good. The Fed's balance sheet expansion appears to have put a floor under the S&P 500 index.

The benchmark US equity market index has risen by more than 22% from the three-year low it plumbed on the 23rd of March this year.

