Economics
Chief economist update: Overvaluation tests FOMO and TINA trades
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   11:43AM

Wall Street's down. Repeat, Wall Street's down!

The CBOE VIX index - the fear gauge - jumped by 9.5% in the last trading day of the first month of 2021 to 33.09 points, marking the highest since the renewed COVID-19 outbreak in Europe that subsequently prompted the reimposition and tightening of restrictions.

FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), it appears, has been replaced by the fear of being left holding the hot potato and TINA (There Is No Alternative) given ultra-low interest rates sound less enticing than the return of capital even at zero interest rates.

In the general scheme of macro things, nothing has changed. The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. Sure, there's the UK and South African variant outbreak - considered to be more highly infectious - but then again, there's now also the vaccine (slowly distributed and logistical problems aside), reported recently to be effective against the new strain.

Retail investors' revolt aside, the on-going "play" on Gamestop and other shorted names will eventually stop. At the end of the day, it's the fundamentals that'll matter.

And oh, valuation too.

The fundamentals are good. The US economy is advancing and rising from the recession borne of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Federal Reserve and now the Biden administration's, actions and pledges to underwrite continued strengthening in consumer and business activity through fiscal and monetary policy accommodation should keep the American economy improving through increased consumer spending, rising business revenues and profits that, by extension, generates further escalation in share market prices.

It's one heck of a good narrative except for...valuation.

There now seems to be a general consensus over Wall Street's overvaluation. According to the website currentmarketvaluation.com:

"The current S&P500 10-year P/E Ratio is 33.91. This is 71% above the modern-era market average of 19.6, putting the current P/E over 1 standard deviation above the modern-era average. This indicates that the market is Overvalued."

...and from SeekingAlpha:

"The average of S&P 500 for December 2020 is 3,695. This is 1,293 points higher than the long-term trend value of 2,402. The current percentage difference of S&P 500 level relative to the current long-term trend level is 54%, a value never exceeded in the recent past since 2002."

Wall Street could continue rising.

As Capital Economics noted in its latest report: "Despite their rapid rise since the start of November, we don't think that equity markets have necessarily become overvalued. In our view, lower interest rates mean that the sustainable levels of price/earnings ratios have risen and, despite signs of froth in some market segments, we do not think that we are currently in the late stages of a broad-based bubble in risky assets."

But as the Australian Financial Review reports:

"...Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said the Reddit army's attack on GameStop and other highly shorted stocks could foreshadow a more significant shift."

"...a case can be made that such speculative outbursts could hasten the end of extraordinary policies as the economy eventually returns to something close to normal," Mr Porter said. "The conventional wisdom has been that the Fed's new 2 per cent average-inflation goal would readily allow the economy to run hot for longer. That view is going to be at least partially in doubt if we see repeats of [last] week's wild action."

Add to this, rising inflation expectations in the US of A that could force the Fed's hand into halting policy accommodation or raise interest rates.

COVID-19 could be in its dying days but it may not be safe to continue swimming in liquidity.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Wall StreetGamestopUS Federal Reserve
