NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: No pandemic on Wall Street
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 11 JAN 2021   10:28AM

Pandemic? What pandemic?

The S&P500 index the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2020 at record highs despite the US topping the list of countries with most total cases of coronavirus infections (21.3 million or roughly 25% of the world's total), new cases (154,000) and total deaths (362,000).

The S&P500 closed 16.3% in the black for the calendar year 2020, outperforming the Stoxx-50 index (-5.1%), the FTSE-100 index (-14.3%), and the Nikkei-225 index (+16.0%) - more than double its average annual return from 1956 to 2019 of around 8%

Even more spectacular is the 43.6% surge in the Nasdaq composite index in 2020 and onwards to a fresh record in the first trading day of 2021, boosted by increased demand for "working from home" technologies prompted by social and business restrictions wrought by the coronavirus.

Wall Street's 2020 rally is perfectly rationale given vaccine optimism and the end of President Donald Trump's term in office.

But underlying all these are America's aggressive fiscal and monetary responses.

The CARES Act, direct payments to households, extended unemployment benefits, the Paycheck Protection Progamme, etc. implemented by the government, along with the Fed's interest rate reduction and QE, mitigated the negative impact on the economy.

Low and lowered interest rates induced TINA (there is no alternative) trade as investors sought better returns in the stock market that, in turn, lifted upward momentum and forced even "unbelievers" into the equity market for "fear of missing out" (FOMO).

Fast forward to 2021. While it's encouraging that the rate of vaccinations have picked up as of late, Forbes magazine writes that "...at the current daily level of uptake it's going to take years to vaccinate the American people".

This implies that the number of states reimposing restrictions to limit infections would continue to expand. More so, after Joe Biden becomes the 46th POTUS on January 20.

Biden's already announced that he will ask Americans to commit 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president. Announcing more restrictions wouldn't be far behind if the US continues to record high rates of infections and deaths.

This would put added downward pressure on consumer confidence and by extension, consumer spending.

Already, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index has dropped to a seven-month low reading of 88.6 in December 2020 - with the present situation index falling to its lowest reading in four months and the end of the year reading for the expectations index, at 87.5, remains below the pre-pandemic score of 106.1 recorded in February 2020.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Dow Jones Industrial AverageWall StreetCARES ActConference BoardDonald TrumpJoe BidenNasdaqPaycheck Protection Progamme
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
US wealth manager acquires three Aussie firms
Chief economist update: Biden cooks Donald's duck
Presidents don't move markets much: S&P
S&P 500 rebounds from COVID-losses
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
Billionaires targeted in Twitter bitcoin scam
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
Boom time for exchanges
Sentiment weakens as macro threats loom
The domino effect: Oil falls, markets follow
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UGh5FSRg