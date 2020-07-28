NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: No Karens in China
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUL 2020   11:35AM

The difference between Australia and China, my friends, is there are no selfish, stupid "Karens" in China. None that compare to the one in the state of Victoria that has now gone viral, protesting against the mandatory wearing of face masks. Let's see "Karen" try that in China.

It was criticised and condemned as a violation of human rights and/or an infringement of civil liberties but China's aggressive and draconian policy response to the coronavirus outbreak continues to bear dividends.

China's hard-fisted enforcement of quarantine and isolation measures - under penalty of imprisonment or fine or both - worked in the first wave in Wuhan and in the second wave in Beijing, where the outbreaks were brought under control in just about two weeks.

As early as February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a report stating that, "China's bold approach to contain the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of a rapidly escalating and deadly epidemic ... This decline in COVID-19 cases across China is real".

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

If China was able to put "more than half a billion people under partial or total lockdown" (according to npr.org), surely it's more manageable to place all of Australia's 26 million population in quarantine.

The difference my friends is there are no selfish, stupid "Karens" in China such as the one in the state of Victoria that has now gone viral, protesting against the mandatory wearing of face masks. Let's see "Karen" try that in China.

But I digress.

China's cruel policy (along with fiscal and monetary policy stimulus measures) has already produced kind results. It has saved the economy from a technical recession - GDP growth rebounded by 11.5% in the June quarter (3.2% year-on-year), more than offsetting the 10.0% contraction (minus 6.8% y-o-y) in the March quarter.

Activity measures - retail sales; fixed asset investment; industrial production - have sequentially improved since their sharp drops in February this year. The Caixin China PMI - composite, manufacturing, services - have returned to expansion in May and strengthened even more in June.

More recently, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released data showing that profits at the country's industrial firms jumped by 11.5% in the month of June - the fastest pace since March 2019 and quickening from May's 5.5% increase (from declines of 4.3% in April and 34.9% in March). NBS figures also showed that 37 out of 41 major sectors registered stronger growth or smaller rates of decline.

The potential for a third wave in China cannot be dismissed given continuing growth of infections around the world. But China's central command has already proved in the first and second waves that they could quickly make the virus go away.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Second waving, not drowning
Chief economist update: Stop right now, thank you very much
Chief economist update: Victoria's secret
Chief economist update: Flattening the rebound
Chief economist update: A tale of two quarters
Chief economist update: China recovery would have been good for Oz
Chief economist update: The post-pandemic problem
Chief economist update: Extraordinarily uncertain outlook
Chief economist update: Not easy easing restrictions
Chief economist update: BOJ takes breather on stimulus sprint
Editor's Choice
Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
A number of factors have contributed to the current economic uncertainty, and investment strategies need to adapt to the 'new normal', according to GSFM and its fund manager partners Payden & Rygel, Munro Partners and Redpoint Investment Management.
SMSFA, FSC call for infrastructure investment access
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:42AM
The SMSF Association and the Financial Services Council (FSC) are calling for self-managed super funds to have access to unitised, liquid infrastructure investments as a way of generating economic growth.
Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:39AM
Australian investors are considerably more dissatisfied with portfolio performance than their global peers, according to bfinance's mid-year Asset Owner Survey.
Garry Laurence to depart Perpetual
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Perpetual Investment Management is handing over Garry Laurence-led global shares strategies to the investors at its US acquisition Barrow Hanley.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something l71Nqlbz