Chief economist update: No Karens in China

The difference between Australia and China, my friends, is there are no selfish, stupid "Karens" in China. None that compare to the one in the state of Victoria that has now gone viral, protesting against the mandatory wearing of face masks. Let's see "Karen" try that in China.

It was criticised and condemned as a violation of human rights and/or an infringement of civil liberties but China's aggressive and draconian policy response to the coronavirus outbreak continues to bear dividends.

China's hard-fisted enforcement of quarantine and isolation measures - under penalty of imprisonment or fine or both - worked in the first wave in Wuhan and in the second wave in Beijing, where the outbreaks were brought under control in just about two weeks.

As early as February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a report stating that, "China's bold approach to contain the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of a rapidly escalating and deadly epidemic ... This decline in COVID-19 cases across China is real".

If China was able to put "more than half a billion people under partial or total lockdown" (according to npr.org), surely it's more manageable to place all of Australia's 26 million population in quarantine.

But I digress.

China's cruel policy (along with fiscal and monetary policy stimulus measures) has already produced kind results. It has saved the economy from a technical recession - GDP growth rebounded by 11.5% in the June quarter (3.2% year-on-year), more than offsetting the 10.0% contraction (minus 6.8% y-o-y) in the March quarter.

Activity measures - retail sales; fixed asset investment; industrial production - have sequentially improved since their sharp drops in February this year. The Caixin China PMI - composite, manufacturing, services - have returned to expansion in May and strengthened even more in June.

More recently, China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released data showing that profits at the country's industrial firms jumped by 11.5% in the month of June - the fastest pace since March 2019 and quickening from May's 5.5% increase (from declines of 4.3% in April and 34.9% in March). NBS figures also showed that 37 out of 41 major sectors registered stronger growth or smaller rates of decline.

The potential for a third wave in China cannot be dismissed given continuing growth of infections around the world. But China's central command has already proved in the first and second waves that they could quickly make the virus go away.

