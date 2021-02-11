Chief economist update: Money plus confidence

"The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money."

- James Madison, 4th President of the USA (1809-1817) and Founding Father

The Morrison government circulating more money which, according to the Budget Papers 2020-21, amounts to "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan".

And just as Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ruled out the possibility of extending the government's JobKeeper scheme beyond the end of March this year - taking money out - in its first meeting for 2021 is virtually increasing liquidity in the system.

While the RBA kept interest rate settings unchanged - official cash rate and yield on three-year Australian government bonds at 0.1%, and the parameters of its Term Funding Facility at its February 2 meeting, it also decided to purchase an additional $100 billion of bonds issued by the Australian Government and states and territories when the current bond purchase program is completed in mid April. These additional purchases will be at the current rate of $5 billion a week.

And then there were three. Fiscal money, RBA money and confidence - both among Australian consumers and businesses.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment increased by 1.9% in February from 107.0 in January. Although it's lower than the 10-year high reading of 112.0 registered in December 2020, the current reading is the best in eight years and is above its long-term average of 101.3 points as "unemployment expectations" dropped by 3.8% over the month and by 15.0% from a year ago to 114.5 points in February - below its long term average of 130.1 points.

Confident consumers - with more money, more savings and more wealth - owing to rising share and property prices - are spending consumers.

This makes it hardly surprising that Australian businesses have also become more confident.

The NAB business confidence index jumped by five percentage points to a reading of +10 in January - above its long-run average of +6 and despite lower than the +13 recorded in November last year, remains the highest in three years.

Improved consumer and business confidence would set off a virtuous circle of increased household spending, higher corporate profits, lifting business confidence, raising employment, buoying consumer confidence...

NAB chief economist, Alan Oster, has the same views that as demand picks up, which should, in turn, see businesses consider expanding capacity through hiring or investing.

There had been renewed coronavirus (and its variant) outbreaks in Australia since these surveys were conducted but state governments' prompt responses - and the population's adherence to imposed and re-imposed restrictions - ensures that, as in the previous episodes, these would be controlled that, in turn, would keep Australian consumer and business confidence buoyant.

And that's even without not a single Australian getting the anti-virus jab.

