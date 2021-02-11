NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Money plus confidence
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 11 FEB 2021   11:22AM

"The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money."
- James Madison, 4th President of the USA (1809-1817) and Founding Father

The Morrison government circulating more money which, according to the Budget Papers 2020-21, amounts to "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan".

And just as Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ruled out the possibility of extending the government's JobKeeper scheme beyond the end of March this year - taking money out - in its first meeting for 2021 is virtually increasing liquidity in the system.

While the RBA kept interest rate settings unchanged - official cash rate and yield on three-year Australian government bonds at 0.1%, and the parameters of its Term Funding Facility at its February 2 meeting, it also decided to purchase an additional $100 billion of bonds issued by the Australian Government and states and territories when the current bond purchase program is completed in mid April. These additional purchases will be at the current rate of $5 billion a week.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

And then there were three. Fiscal money, RBA money and confidence - both among Australian consumers and businesses.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment increased by 1.9% in February from 107.0 in January. Although it's lower than the 10-year high reading of 112.0 registered in December 2020, the current reading is the best in eight years and is above its long-term average of 101.3 points as "unemployment expectations" dropped by 3.8% over the month and by 15.0% from a year ago to 114.5 points in February - below its long term average of 130.1 points.

Confident consumers - with more money, more savings and more wealth - owing to rising share and property prices - are spending consumers.

This makes it hardly surprising that Australian businesses have also become more confident.

The NAB business confidence index jumped by five percentage points to a reading of +10 in January - above its long-run average of +6 and despite lower than the +13 recorded in November last year, remains the highest in three years.

Improved consumer and business confidence would set off a virtuous circle of increased household spending, higher corporate profits, lifting business confidence, raising employment, buoying consumer confidence...

NAB chief economist, Alan Oster, has the same views that as demand picks up, which should, in turn, see businesses consider expanding capacity through hiring or investing.

There had been renewed coronavirus (and its variant) outbreaks in Australia since these surveys were conducted but state governments' prompt responses - and the population's adherence to imposed and re-imposed restrictions - ensures that, as in the previous episodes, these would be controlled that, in turn, would keep Australian consumer and business confidence buoyant.

And that's even without not a single Australian getting the anti-virus jab.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Alan OsterJosh FrydenbergJames MadisonJobKeeperJobMakerTerm Funding FacilityWestpac-Melbourne Institute
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Wage subsidy needed for new entrants: AFA
Foreign investors face tip offs
Reporting rules for charities relaxed
Chief economist update: Australia is out
Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets
JobKeeper saved 700,000 jobs: RBA
Business tax expanded to big corporates
SG verdict: Choose your own adventure
Frydenberg unveils Retirement Income Review
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DfuZGNAQ