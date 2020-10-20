NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Middle Kingdom on top
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   11:18AM

China's cruel to be kind policy continues to pay dividends.

Criticised and condemned they may be, but the swift and continued improvement in the economy prove that the Politburo's draconian restriction and lockdown measures implemented at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic worked.

While every other government around the world remain in the midst of their seemingly Sisyphusian efforts to contain the pandemic, China's rapid "cruel to be kind" response to the pandemic has allowed central command to redirect its focus and resources on sustaining and strengthening the economic recovery.

It's on its way. China's GDP expanded by 4.9% in the year to the September quarter, strengthening from the June quarter's growth of 3.2% which itself, represented a sharp recovery from the 6.8% contraction recorded in the March 2020 quarter.

Sure, China's third quarter growth was less than market expectations for a 5.2% print but it affirms the OECD's statement in its September 2020 Economic Outlook Interim Report that, "All G20 countries with the exception of China will have suffered recession in 2020" and backed by the IMF's October 2020 "World Economic Outlook" predicting Chinese GDP growth of 1.9% this year and 8.2% in 2021.

The sequential improvement in China's activity stats indicate sustained upward momentum in the economy.

The annual growth in Chinese retail spending improved to 3.3% in September from 0.5% in the previous month and after the previous five months of contraction.

Industrial production also continued to strengthen - up by 6.9% in the year to September from 5.6% in August and 4.8% in July.

Likewise, September figures show the annual growth in fixed asset investment is now back in the black since the pandemic - up by 0.8% following seven straight months of contraction and a sharp recovery from the 24.5% drop recorded in February this year.

The strengthening in China's economy is hardly surprising given that social and business activity has returned to (near) normal.

Now less wary of getting infected, Chinese consumers are back shopping at shops that are no longer locked down.

Still, we are all in this together. China, or any other "cleared" country, cannot afford to let its guard down for any nation would never be totally virus-free until all nations are.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Aussie asset managers fourth-fastest in global growth
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:49PM
Australian asset managers are the fourth-fastest growing of their global peers, clocking in 11.9% in compounded annual growth over the last five years, says a new report from Willis Towers Watson.
QSuper head of advice exits
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The head of QSuper's advice unit has departed after the superannuation fund restructured its financial-advice offering to members.
AMP awards mandate to BlackRock
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
BlackRock has won a passive investment strategy mandate from AMP New Zealand for an undisclosed amount.
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
APRA and ASIC have published the latest data on life insurance claims and disputes, demonstrating the difference financial advisers make when it comes to TPD and trauma claims.
