Chief economist update: Japan to double down on stimulus?

It won't be long now until cherry blossoms start blooming in Japan. But just like these blossoms' short-lived wonder, the Land of the Rising Sun's economic recovery through various crises going back to the late 1980s-early 1990s proved to be five minutes of sunshine.

Japan's economy has risen and fell through the 1990-91 recession, the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the 2001 US recession, the 2007-2009 Great Recession, the 2010-2012 European sovereign debt crisis and lately, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Sure, like most other economies Japanese growth has rebounded - by 5.3% in the December 2020 quarter - after recording three straight quarters of contraction - 1.9% in December 2019; 0.5% in March 2020; 8.3% in June 2020 (the sharpest decline on record) but its current recovery is far from being sustainable and, at best, not strong enough to turn deflation into inflation.

Japan's headline and core inflation rates stood at negative 0.6% in the year to January 2021. While an improvement from the previous month, they remain way below the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2.0% target.

It's not surprising, therefore, that the BOJ is reported to conduct a review of its policy tools at its March meeting to make its pandemic stimulus programme more "sustainable and effective".

As per Reuters: "BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya has said one of the key goals of the review would be to mitigate the pain that negative rates inflict on financial institutions' profits, and dispel perceptions in the market that further rate cuts were off the table.

It's beginning to look like the BOJ's target rate that has been frozen at minus 0.1% over the past five years will be moved deeper into negative soon.

However, financial markets aren't convinced that the BOJ's move to significantly impact Japan's economic growth and inflation (largely because it will run out of JGBs to buy)- a sentiment echoed by LDP lawmaker Kozo Yamamoto.

Yamamoto - a key player in devising "Abenomics" - suggests that Japan needs "to make a bold move along the lines of what the US is doing" - massive fiscal spending - declaring that Japan "needs to double the nearly $700B already budgeted in extra spending to ensure a recovery from the pandemic" (Factset).

