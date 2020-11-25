Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under

It keeps getting better and better for Australia.

Only yesterday, I penned about things bright and beautiful developing in Australia - its success over containing the second wave and the consequent relaxation of restrictions and re-opening of state borders; the surprise jump in employment in October, punctuated by significant increases in both full-time and part-time jobs; and, the surging price of our biggest commodity export - iron ore - one that's bound to reduce the budget deficit the Treasury forecast in the Budget Papers 2020/2021 and/or provide the Morrison administration more firepower just in case.

The budget papers released last month forecast iron ore prices to settle at around US$55 per tonne by June 2021, current prices are more than twice that at US$127.42 a tonne.

Better still is that the rise in iron ore prices coincides with increased sales of the metal.

Don't take my word for it, here's the latest from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS):

"Iron ore exports reached a record high of $10.9 billion, accounting for 36% of Australia's total exports...

Total exports increased by $1.8 billion, or 6%, to $30.5 billion in October 2020. "The primary driver for the increase in exports was an $833 million (7%) increase in exports of metalliferous ores, most of which was iron ore headed for our largest trading partner, China," said ABS Head of International Statistics, Branko Vitas."

This comes alongside the ABS' "International Merchandise Trade, Preliminary, Australia" that showed total exports increased by 6.0% to A$ 30,532 million in October from the previous month.

Betterer still and as the ABS reports: "For October there is a goods trade surplus of $4.84 billion (original, current price, merchandise trade basis)".

This is despite Australian goods imports increasing by more: "Imports of goods in October 2020 increased $1,978 million (8%) to $25,692 million," the ABS said.

But this only underscores the sharp improvement in domestic demand with importation of consumption goods surging by 14% in the month of October while imports of capital goods rose by 8% and "intermediate and other goods" went up by 6.0%.

Next stop services exports.

Reports that an effective vaccine is nigh - perhaps even before we start the 12 days of Christmas countdown - should help lift Australia's export of services, most especially tourism and education (mainly from China, our Big Bro).

But before this, Australia must heal its present diplomatic tensions with Beijing.

A snippet from news.com.au says it all:

"Australia must "face up to the problems" it has caused to its relationship with Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says.

The comments come as Scott Morrison issued the powerful message that Australia would not be forced into "binary choices" between China and the US."

Nah Scott, just like my missus "threaten", "CHOOSE!" me or that babe in that itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka-dot bikini?

Ahh decisions, decisions.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.