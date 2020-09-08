Chief economist update: Is Dan still the man?

Victorian premier Dan Andrews is copping it left, right and centre - citizens, businesses, medical experts, politicians - after dangling and later extending (by another two weeks) the planned September 13 end of lockdown.

Already, fresh modelling by the Institute of Public Affairs shows that the extension of Melbourne's lockdown would cost an extra 260,000 jobs on top of the 432,000 Victorians rendered jobless due to the lockdown. Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data reveals that around 700,000 Victorians became unemployed since March this year.

Job losses would have been so much more had it not been for the federal government's JobKeeper programme. The Commonwealth government's JobKeeper scheme will reduce payments from A$1500 a fortnight to A$1200 from September 27.

This is now in danger with Prime Minister Scott Morrison "looking to see what they'll [Victoria] be doing first [in terms of supporting businesses] before the Commonwealth considers any responses that we'll be making", in light of the extended restrictions.

Whatever jobs aren't kept would go to the JobSeeker programme.

But both JobKeeper and JobSeeker entail more expenditure for the state and federal governments.

Victoria especially is in dire straits. The lockdown is significantly decimating its revenues at the same time that it is increasing its spending. A gap it would need to close by borrowing.

It may have to borrow at higher interest rates for markets now fear that the state's extended lockdown risks taking Victoria's credit rating below AAA status.

However, a downgrade in Victoria's credit rating is the least of Andrews' problems.

Dan's bigger worry would be Victorians getting antsy for their freedom, who's number are growing every single day they are locked down.

