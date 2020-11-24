Chief economist update: Iron ore to reduce Aussie deficit

"I see trees of green, red roses too..."

- Louis Armstrong

It'll be peculiar to even be humming this immortal classic at a time when covid-19 continues to afflict most of the world.

But the way it's going for this land down under, it wouldn't be a surprise to find Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe - also known as Team Australia - crooning this tune at the now opened karaoke bar ... and a rendition of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" to boot.

And why wouldn't they? COVID-19 has practically left Australia, allowing the resumption of socialising and reopening of businesses, that in turn, lifts demand for staff.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) reported that 178,800 workers found employment in October - a pleasant surprise to markets that were expecting total jobs numbers to drop by 40,000 over the month as the government scaled back of its JobKeeper subsidy payments - with strong gains in both full-time and part-time employment in October. Full-time employment increased by 97,000 workers while part-time hires jumped by 81,800.

This wonderful set of numbers could start a virtuous cycle in the domestic economy whereby rising employment boosts consumer optimism, stimulating spending, lifting company sales and profits, encouraging business spending in plant and machinery and staff, stimulating more hiring...

...and lessen the need for more government spending.

Not only that, the price of iron ore keeps on going and going ... up. Iron ore accounts for over 25% of Australia's total goods exports.

To date, iron ore prices have rallied by 57.5% from this year's low and are 33.2% higher compared with 2020's opening trade of US$92.58/tonne.

No prizes for guessing but this is because of the increasing momentum in China's - the biggest iron ore consumer (69.1% of total world iron imports) - economic recovery.

China's success in containing the virus post-haste and subsequent lifting of restrictions on social interaction and business activity has prevented the economy from succumbing to the recession that has struck most nations around the world. Chinese GDP grew by 3.2% in the year to the June quarter after contracting by 6.8% in the first.

Recent stats indicate the economy continuing to move onwards and upwards.

The annual growth in Chinese retail spending improved to 4.3 in October from 3.3% in September from 0.5% in the previous month and after the previous five months of contraction.

Fixed asset investment strengthened for the second straight month with annual growth accelerating to 1.8% in October from 0.8% in the previous month and following seven straight months of contraction and a sharp recovery from the 24.5% drop recorded in February this year

Industrial production also continued to strengthen - up by 6.9% in the year to October for its seventh consecutive month of year-on-year expansion.

At US$123.35 per tonne, the price of iron ore is way above the Australian Federal Treasury's forecast.

In its Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) handed down in October, it maintained its assumption for iron ore prices to drop to US$55 per tonne.

The Budget Papers also printed this sensitivity analysis: "If the iron ore price was to fall immediately to US$55 per tonne FOB, rather than by the end of the June quarter 2021 as assumed, nominal GDP could be around $24.8 billion lower than forecast in 2020-21 and $0.6 billion lower in 2021-22."

"This would result in a decrease in tax receipts of around $2.6 billion in 2020-21 and, due to the timing of company tax collections, a decrease of around $3.7 billion in 2021-22.

"By contrast, if the iron ore price was to remain elevated until the end of the June quarter 2021, before falling immediately to US$55 per tonne FOB, nominal GDP could be around $22.9 billion higher than forecast in 2020-21 and $2.9 billion higher in 2021-22. This would result in an increase in tax receipts of around $1.3 billion in 2020-21 and, due to the timing of company tax collections, an increase in tax receipts of around $4.8 billion in 2021-22."

At current prices, it's looking a lot like Australia's budget deficit would be less than forecast. Still, anything could happen between now and the end of the June quarter 2021 but given China's strengthening economy, chances are iron ore prices would remain above the US$100/tonne mark, supporting Australian government revenues.

However, the simmering diplomatic and trade tensions between Canberra and Beijing constitute a major downside risk.

