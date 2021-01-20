Chief economist update: Iron ore is hot

The price of iron ore continues to rise and rise.

It's up by another 9.1% in the first half of the first month of 2021 to US$169.97/metric tonne after soaring by 70.3% last year, sending it closer to the record high of US$191.70/metric tonne it reached almost a decade before.

The rise in iron ore is largely due to China's - the world's biggest consumer - strengthening economy.

Chinese GDP expanded by 6.5% in the year to the December 2020 quarter - better than consensus expectations for a 6.1% gain and accelerating from the third quarter's 4.9% annual rate.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) noted that the acceleration in economic growth came mostly from mining, while manufacturing grew at a steady pace, with 35 out of 41 major industries contributing positively.

This is punctuated by the higher than expected increase 7.3% year-on-year increase in industrial production in December 2020 - a sharp improvement from the 1.1% contraction recorded in March last year.

Rising industrial production equals rising industrial demand. According to mining.com: "The country produced a record 1.05 billion tonnes of steel, a breakthrough as it is the first time the 1 billion mark has been exceeded".

China's iron ore imports rose by 1.17 billion tonnes in 2020, beating the 1.08 billion tonnes recorded in 2017.

The recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections in at least 11 regions in three provinces in China, which had prompted authorities to impose restrictions and lockdown measures to stem the spread of the virus, could again slow economic activity, as it did in the first quarter of last year.

As at 13 January 2021, China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported a total of 115 new confirmed cases, up from 55 cases in the previous day and the highest daily increase in infections since July.

In response, the Global Times daily reported that local authorities in northeast China's Heilongjiang province have imposed a lockdown in its five regions, while the Jilin province imposed restrictions in its two regions.

China's quick and draconian response would again bring the new outbreak under control just as it did in 2020. This, along with the still disrupted supply chains in still highly infected iron ore exporters - namely, Brazil and South Africa - augurs well for iron ore prices going forward.

This would be a godsend for Australia, in terms of economic growth and the budget, if not for the growing Sino-Aussie diplomatic and trade tensions.

