Chief economist update: How deep the global recession?

"It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago. The Great Lockdown, as one might call it, is projected to shrink global growth dramatically."

This is how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently characterised the global economic backdrop that led it to take a chainsaw and lopped off 6.3% from its 2020 world economic growth forecast to minus 3.0% from GDP growth of 3.3% predicted only three months earlier.

"This crisis is like no other. First, the shock is large. The output loss associated with this health emergency and related containment measures likely dwarfs the losses that triggered the global financial crisis. Second, like in a war or a political crisis, there is continued severe uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the shock," the IMF continued.

"Third, under current circumstances there is a very different role for economic policy. In normal crises, policymakers try to encourage economic activity by stimulating aggregate demand as quickly as possible. This time, the crisis is to a large extent the consequence of needed containment measures. This makes stimulating activity more challenging and, at least for the most affected sectors, undesirable."

In January, the IMF titled its WEO report with Tentative Stabilisation, Sluggish Recovery?. That was reasonable...three months ago.

The US and China had just reached a trade agreement and the Fed's three rate reductions and expectations of a pause in proceedings, among others, along with the rise and rise in the equity markets made it so.

Among the risk factors the IMF identified three short months before were: "rising geo-political tensions between the US and Iran; still high tariff barriers between America and its trading partners; and, weather-related disasters.

Who would have thought? All available information three months ago gave credence to the IMF's expectations and the risks to its outlook.

No one bothered to look outside the square. Blame China for it seems that the coronavirus had already been doing the rounds in Wuhan before the ink on the IMF's January 2020 report dried ... or the enter key hit on the IMF's keyboard. Then again, my uncle and his neighbour's dog wouldn't have thought that what's happening on the planet now will happen.

The 64 trillion dollar question is, "is the 3.0% contraction in world economic growth the worst of it?"

Looking back at the IMF's forecasting history during the global financial crisis of a decade ago, the institution downgraded its 2009 growth forecast from 3.9% (in July 2008 before Lehmann Bros collapse in September of the same year) in succession all the way to a global GDP contraction of 1.4% in July 2009. As late as October 2009, the IMF predicted world GDP to decline by 1.1%. As it turned out, world economic growth contracted (based on IMF data) by 0.7% in 2009.

The answer to the 64 trillion dollar is ... maybe, maybe not.

As per the IMF: "Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely. This would follow if the pandemic and containment measures last longer, emerging and developing economies are even more severely hit, tight financial conditions persist, or if widespread scarring effects emerge due to firm closures and extended unemployment."

How quickly the coronavirus is murdered is the key. As US Fed chair Jerome Powell declared: "If we get the virus spread under control fairly quickly, then economic activity can resume."

