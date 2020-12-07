NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Greed is good
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 7 DEC 2020   10:16AM

"The point is, ladies and gentlemen, that greed, for lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works. Greed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Greed, in all of its forms, greed for life, for money, for love, knowledge, has marked the upward surge in mankind and greed, you mark my words, will not only save Teldar paper, but that other malfunctioning corporation called the USA. Thank you very much."
- Gordon Gekko

"Greed is good". That was the central message of the 1987 film Wall Street - released in December of the same year, shortly after the 1987 crash.

Greed by any other name... Nowadays, TINA (there is no alternative) and FOMO (fear of missing out) are used to rationalise the rise and rise on the "Street" despite the coronavirus fast making America the sickest man of the world.

Worldometers.info data show that the US remain in pole position to date. It accounts for 22% of total world COVID-19 cases of infections and around 19% of total deaths.

This has prompted a growing number of states to reimpose restrictions - most recently California - to try and contain the outbreak. US president-elect Joe Biden's reported call for mask wearing couldn't come soon enough (not until he is sworn in on January 20 next year).

In the meantime, the multiplying number of infections is putting a brake on consumer spending, that's affecting employment, that circle its way back to spending.

US non-farm payrolls rose by 245,000 in November. This is below consensus expectations for a 460,000 increase, it marked the fifth straight month of slowing employment growth and is the slowest pace of monthly jobs growth since June this year.

Not surprisingly, industries exposed to the rising rate of infections - retail, leisure and hospitality and other services - reported slowed jobs growth. Sure, the unemployment rate decline to 6.7% in November from 6.9% in the previous month but this was more a factor of more workers giving up on looking for work - the participation rate decreased to 61.5% from 61.7% in October. Moreover, the household survey showed that the number of people reporting they still have a job but not at work due to illness soared to 1.85 million, the third highest on record.

It's beginning to look a lot like the US economy is, if not already, slowing.

But at the same time, Wall Street's gaining upward momentum. There's TINA and FOMO, I mentioned earlier, and there's also the easing of political uncertainty with Joe Biden's victory (give it up Donald, you can't deal your way into victory this time) and vaccine optimism.

They'll surely be game changers.

In the meantime, Wall Street's back to the bad news is good news meme witnessed during the Global Financial Crisis.

The bad-er economic news gets, the good-er would be policy responses from Capitol Hill and the Fed.

Greed must really be good. It "will not only save Teldar paper, but that other malfunctioning corporation called the USA. Thank you very much."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

