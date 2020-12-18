Chief economist update: Government spending made money, saved money

The Morrison government has released its Mid-Year Economic Financial Outlook (MYEFO), proving the old saying 'You must spend money to make money' right.

This quote, generally attributed to Roman playwright, poet and philosopher Titus Maccius Plautus (254 BC - 184 BC), along with Keynesian economics, which prescribes government intervention (or spending) to mitigate the drop in aggregate demand in times of recessions to stabilise economic output.

The proof has been found in the pudding in the Australian government's budget update, MYEFO, with the upward revision in GDP growth forecasts and downward revisions in the outlook for the unemployment rate and future budget deficits.

Spend and intervened the Morrison government did.

According to the Budget Papers 2020-21, this amounts to: "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan."

The Federal Treasury unleashed stimulus onto the economy: "To responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time and rebuild our economy and secure Australia's future...to ensure the Australian economy recovers strongly by targeting additional temporary support measures to boost household incomes, bring forward business and infrastructure investment activity, and drive the unemployment rate back down."

This government spending, along with the RBA's own policy response, of course, have brightened the outlook for the domestic economy.

The Federal Treasury now sees GDP expanding by 0.75% in 2020-21 instead of the 1.5% contraction foreseen in the October Budget. However, the following fiscal year's growth rate was revised lower to 3.5% from the 4.75% predicted in October.

But hey, my back of the envelope calculation shows that the adjustments show that the Australian economy would be stronger overall over the next two years - 4.25% versus 3.25%.

"The unemployment rate, forecast in the 2020-21 Budget to peak at 8% in the December quarter, is now forecast to peak at 7.5% in the March quarter 2021, with both employment and the participation rate higher than expected. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 6.25% by the June quarter 2022, in line with the recovery in activity, reaching 5.25% by the June quarter 2024," MYEFO stated.

As such, to Titus Maccius Plautus' quote, "You must spend money to make money", we must add, "to save money", or in the MYEFO Budget revision ... to spend less money.

"The underlying cash balance is now expected to be a deficit of $197.7 billion (9.9% of GDP) in 2020-21 (down from 11.0% of GDP forecast in the October Budget)," MYEFO said.

"The change in the deficit since the 2020-21 Budget has primarily been driven by improvements in the economic outlook, including higher-than-expected receipts and a lower-than-expected number of people receiving the JobKeeper Payment. This has been partly offset by additional policy decisions to support the economic recovery and secure access to vaccines."

The following year will see the deficit reduced to 5.3% of GDP (less than the 5.6% ratio predicted in October) and the underlying cash balance is expected to improve over the forward estimates to a deficit of $66 billion (3% of GDP) in 2023-24 and to further improve over the medium term to a projected deficit of $45.7 billion (1.4% of GDP) in 2030-31, according to the government.

The Federal Treasury has more or less echoed what Financial Standard listed as rationales for its improved fiscal finances about three weeks earlier ... right down to the risk to the outlook: "The simmering diplomatic and trade tensions between Canberra and Beijing constitute a major downside risk".

This compares with the MYEFO's, "Recent trade actions affecting Australia's exports have not yet had a material impact on the forecast economic recovery, despite significant impacts on specific firms and regions. However, ongoing global trade tensions present a key downside risk to the outlook."

And this, lads and ladettes, could determine whether Australia would need to spend more money to make money to save spending more money... because China is reducing spending on us.

