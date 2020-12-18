NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Government spending made money, saved money
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 18 DEC 2020   10:21AM

The Morrison government has released its Mid-Year Economic Financial Outlook (MYEFO), proving the old saying 'You must spend money to make money' right.

This quote, generally attributed to Roman playwright, poet and philosopher Titus Maccius Plautus (254 BC - 184 BC), along with Keynesian economics, which prescribes government intervention (or spending) to mitigate the drop in aggregate demand in times of recessions to stabilise economic output.

The proof has been found in the pudding in the Australian government's budget update, MYEFO,  with the upward revision in GDP growth forecasts and downward revisions in the outlook for the unemployment rate and future budget deficits.

Spend and intervened the Morrison government did.

According to the Budget Papers 2020-21, this amounts to: "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan."

The Federal Treasury unleashed stimulus onto the economy: "To responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time and rebuild our economy and secure Australia's future...to ensure the Australian economy recovers strongly by targeting additional temporary support measures to boost household incomes, bring forward business and infrastructure investment activity, and drive the unemployment rate back down."

This government spending, along with the RBA's own policy response, of course, have brightened the outlook for the domestic economy.

The Federal Treasury now sees GDP expanding by 0.75% in 2020-21 instead of the 1.5% contraction foreseen in the October Budget. However, the following fiscal year's growth rate was revised lower to 3.5% from the 4.75% predicted in October.

But hey, my back of the envelope calculation shows that the adjustments show that the Australian economy would be stronger overall over the next two years - 4.25% versus 3.25%.

"The unemployment rate, forecast in the 2020-21 Budget to peak at 8% in the December quarter, is now forecast to peak at 7.5% in the March quarter 2021, with both employment and the participation rate higher than expected. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 6.25% by the June quarter 2022, in line with the recovery in activity, reaching 5.25% by the June quarter 2024," MYEFO stated.

As such, to Titus Maccius Plautus' quote, "You must spend money to make money", we must add, "to save money", or in the MYEFO Budget revision ... to spend less money.

"The underlying cash balance is now expected to be a deficit of $197.7 billion (9.9% of GDP) in 2020-21 (down from 11.0% of GDP forecast in the October Budget)," MYEFO said.

"The change in the deficit since the 2020-21 Budget has primarily been driven by improvements in the economic outlook, including higher-than-expected receipts and a lower-than-expected number of people receiving the JobKeeper Payment. This has been partly offset by additional policy decisions to support the economic recovery and secure access to vaccines."

The following year will see the deficit reduced to 5.3% of GDP (less than the 5.6% ratio predicted in October) and the underlying cash balance is expected to improve over the forward estimates to a deficit of $66 billion (3% of GDP) in 2023-24 and to further improve over the medium term to a projected deficit of $45.7 billion (1.4% of GDP) in 2030-31, according to the government.

The Federal Treasury has more or less echoed what Financial Standard listed as rationales for its improved fiscal finances about three weeks earlier ... right down to the risk to the outlook: "The simmering diplomatic and trade tensions between Canberra and Beijing constitute a major downside risk".

This compares with the MYEFO's, "Recent trade actions affecting Australia's exports have not yet had a material impact on the forecast economic recovery, despite significant impacts on specific firms and regions. However, ongoing global trade tensions present a key downside risk to the outlook."

And this, lads and ladettes, could determine whether Australia would need to spend more money to make money to save spending more money... because China is reducing spending on us.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Iron ore to reduce Aussie deficit
Chief economist update: David Australia versus Goliath China
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine and Trump
Chief economist update: An extra mile for a deal
Chief economist update: Greed is good
Chief economist update: Australian capex in COVID-19's shadow
Chief economist update: China turns crisis into opportunity
Chief economist update: Dow 30 thousand
Chief economist update: Japan's five minutes of sunshine
Chief economist update: China keeps on going and going
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:29PM
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:15PM
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:27PM
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:10PM
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something uCRojWPd