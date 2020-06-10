NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Equity market disconnect
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   10:21AM

"Crocodile came up, bit my guts out and bit me into parts ... pieces and then my legs went that way and then my head went that way"
-- HBA Insurance Australian TV ad

The TV ad might as well be describing the current state of play - equity markets heading up (my legs went that way), economic growth revised down (my head went that way).

The gentle relaxation of social distancing, lockdown restrictions and overall reopening for business in a growing number of countries around the planet suggests that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic maybe (is?) behind us.

As such, equity markets are going on a tear. After losing nearly a third of their value this year to March 23, the MSCI equity index (down 30.5%) and the MSCI emerging equity market index (down 27.3%) have, in less than three months, nearly recouped what they've lost in the first three months of the year.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

The MSCI index for developed equity markets is down only 2.8% this year to date, the emerging markets index, down just 6.1% ... and get this, the Nasdaq composite index has rallied to new record highs!

Certainly, the flood of liquidity from central banks and government treasuries are underpinning equity market performance. So are equity purchases due to TINA - there is no alternative - with both short and long-term interest rates so very low, and FOMO - fear of missing out.

Yes Virginia, the worst of the pandemic may be just a reflection in our rear view mirrors. However, it doesn't mean that it'll be smooth sailing from here.

In its June 2020 'Global Economic Prospects' report, the World Bank (WB) sees world GDP growth dropping from an estimated +2.4% in 2019 to -5.2% this year (a sharp 7.7 percentage point revision from its January 2020 forecast).

The WB downgraded its 2020 GDP growth forecasts for advanced economies by 8.4 percentage points to -7.0%.

It expects emerging market and developing economies to contract by 2.5% this year - the first contraction in at least 60 years -- "due to the negative spill overs from weakness in major economies, alongside the disruptions associated with their own domestic outbreaks".

As per the World Bank report: "This would be the deepest global recession since World War II, and almost three times as steep as the 2009 global recession. The forecast assumes that the pandemic recedes in such a way that domestic mitigation measures can be lifted by mid-year, adverse global spill overs ease during the second half of the year, and dislocations in financial markets are not long-lasting. Although a moderate recovery is envisioned in 2021, with global growth reaching 4.2 percent, output is not expected to return to its previously expected levels."

Note that the World Bank's deeply pessimistic forecasts are based on optimistic assumptions with regards to "domestic mitigation measures" and "dislocation in financial markets".

So far so good. The World Bank appears to be on the ball.

However, the resurgence of tensions between China and the US and the increased threat of re-infection (due to the recent social protests in the US of A and notably in Australia and the UK) could throw a spanner in the works.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Easing does it (again)
Chief economist update: Powell blamed for fall on Wall Street
Chief economist update: Border brawl
Chief economist update: Better than all the rest
Chief economist update: Pay cut or pay not?
Chief economist update: What to expect when you're expecting
Chief economist update: Eurozone contraction heads from mild to severe
Chief economist update: China's beef with Australia
Chief economist update: The ECB's PEPP economy
Chief economist update: Hong Kong is ours
Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dTtLp6Yn