Chief economist update: Equity market disconnect

"Crocodile came up, bit my guts out and bit me into parts ... pieces and then my legs went that way and then my head went that way"

-- HBA Insurance Australian TV ad

The TV ad might as well be describing the current state of play - equity markets heading up (my legs went that way), economic growth revised down (my head went that way).

The gentle relaxation of social distancing, lockdown restrictions and overall reopening for business in a growing number of countries around the planet suggests that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic maybe (is?) behind us.

As such, equity markets are going on a tear. After losing nearly a third of their value this year to March 23, the MSCI equity index (down 30.5%) and the MSCI emerging equity market index (down 27.3%) have, in less than three months, nearly recouped what they've lost in the first three months of the year.

The MSCI index for developed equity markets is down only 2.8% this year to date, the emerging markets index, down just 6.1% ... and get this, the Nasdaq composite index has rallied to new record highs!

Certainly, the flood of liquidity from central banks and government treasuries are underpinning equity market performance. So are equity purchases due to TINA - there is no alternative - with both short and long-term interest rates so very low, and FOMO - fear of missing out.

Yes Virginia, the worst of the pandemic may be just a reflection in our rear view mirrors. However, it doesn't mean that it'll be smooth sailing from here.

In its June 2020 'Global Economic Prospects' report, the World Bank (WB) sees world GDP growth dropping from an estimated +2.4% in 2019 to -5.2% this year (a sharp 7.7 percentage point revision from its January 2020 forecast).

The WB downgraded its 2020 GDP growth forecasts for advanced economies by 8.4 percentage points to -7.0%.

It expects emerging market and developing economies to contract by 2.5% this year - the first contraction in at least 60 years -- "due to the negative spill overs from weakness in major economies, alongside the disruptions associated with their own domestic outbreaks".

As per the World Bank report: "This would be the deepest global recession since World War II, and almost three times as steep as the 2009 global recession. The forecast assumes that the pandemic recedes in such a way that domestic mitigation measures can be lifted by mid-year, adverse global spill overs ease during the second half of the year, and dislocations in financial markets are not long-lasting. Although a moderate recovery is envisioned in 2021, with global growth reaching 4.2 percent, output is not expected to return to its previously expected levels."

Note that the World Bank's deeply pessimistic forecasts are based on optimistic assumptions with regards to "domestic mitigation measures" and "dislocation in financial markets".

So far so good. The World Bank appears to be on the ball.

However, the resurgence of tensions between China and the US and the increased threat of re-infection (due to the recent social protests in the US of A and notably in Australia and the UK) could throw a spanner in the works.

