Economics
Chief economist update: Different contagion, same fiscal policy divide
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 6 APR 2020   11:57AM

G'day inmates!

Yes, Virginia, we're practically all inmates now thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced almost every other government to place their citizens under house arrest.

Some flaunt these government restriction, others demand stricter social isolation regulations - and for good reason.

Isolation and social distancing works and stops the spread of the bug because, to quote Professor Nigel McMillan -- an Infectious Diseases and Immunology expert at the Menzies Health Institute in Queensland - "Viruses need a host and to pass on, so if you isolate then you deny the virus that opportunity."

Where doubt remains over China's early lockdown and reported early recovery, fresh reports out of Europe provide proof that lockdowns work.

As at April 5, Italy recorded its lowest daily deaths in more than two weeks while those critically sick fell for a second day. The government closed all non-essential businesses and restricted unnecessary movement of its population on March 9.

Spain's lockdown started on March 14. It has now reported its third straight decline in the number of deaths.

The French were put under house arrest on March 17 and a day short of three weeks, the country has reported its lowest daily death toll in a week.

Hope for the best...

Certainly, a swallow doesn't a spring make but these early signs that these nations are getting the spread of the virus under control should help restore optimism ... or more bluntly, prevent further drops in sentiment - household, business and investor.

Consumer confidence dropped by five points - the largest on record - to -11.6 in March from -6.6 in the previous month. The IHS/Markit Eurozone composite index dove to an all-time low of 29.7 in March from 51.4 in February, paced by the near halving of the services PMI to 26.4 (from 52.8) and continued falls in the manufacturing PMI to 44.5 (from 49.2), which had been in contraction territory for the 14th straight month.

This year to date, the Euro Stoxx-50 has dropped by 28.9%, giving up all its 2019 gains (24.8%), and then some.

While the European Central Bank (ECB) has kept policy interest rates unchanged to date, it has announced several accommodative policy measures, including increased QE. ECB assets have grown by 8.5% in the three months to March to €5.1 trillion.

In the meantime, fiscal authorities from member nations continue their gabfest. There's familiar discussion we've witnessed during the time of Grexit, with problem countries arguing for increased deficit spending and fiscally-responsible Germany refusing.

The ECB fought the threat of contagion from Grexit and won. Eurozone member governments must band together to win against the coronavirus contagion if they are to preserve the unity of the single-currency grouping.

After all, the virus doesn't distinguish whether or not a member country has breached the Maastricht criteria limit of 3% deficit to GDP ratio and 60% debt to GDP.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

