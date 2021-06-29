NEWS
Economics

Chief economist update: Delta variant infects Australian economy

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUN 2021   10:59AM

"They gathered for the feast
They stab it with their steely knives,
But they just can't kill the beast."
- The Eagles, 'Hotel California'

Only a few days after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept monetary policy settings unchanged and repeated its assurance that interest rates will remain at the record low 0.1% "until 2024 at the earliest", three of Australia's 'Big Four' banks released forecasts that are at odds with the central bank.

Commonwealth Bank predicted that the RBA would lift interest rates by late-2022; Westpac by early-2023; the ANZ expects two hikes - one in mid-2023 and another by the end of that year. Only NAB agreed with the RBA's assurance.

Given the stronger than expected recovery in the Australian economy, the 'Big Four minus one' have very good reasons for their earlier than promised tightening.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) 'National Accounts' show the Australian economy expanded by 1.8% in the March 2021 quarter - the third consecutive quarter of growth since the pandemic-induced recession in the March and June quarters of 2020 - taking the annual growth in GDP up to 1.1% and national output above the level it was before the coronavirus struck.

Australia's labour market stats indicate that economic growth will continue to progress going forward. Employment increased by 115,200 in May - way above consensus expectations for a 30,000 gain and more than offsetting the 30,600 lost in the previous month and was 1.0% more in May 2021 than the start of the pandemic. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% in May - the seventh straight month of decline -- from 5.5% in April and 5.3% in March 2020 when lockdowns started.

Record or near-record high business conditions and confidence and above-average consumer confidence readings point that Australia's good fortune will continue rolling.

That was before the Delta variant broke out and now it's toilet paper that is, once again, rolling off supermarket shelves - a leading indicator of expected (later turned reality) lockdowns and restrictions in the country.

Sydney and Darwin are now locked down, as are parts of Queensland and Western Australia. Meanwhile, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and South Australia have implemented tighter social restrictions and state border closures are again in place. Meanwhile, Tasmania is keeping a close eye on things, closing its borders to people travelling from hotspots.

Not including the restrictions in other states and territories and border closures, the lockdown in Sydney alone is estimated to cost the economy around $2 billion.

Melbourne's fourth lockdown provides a precedent. It's 14-day lockdown (starting on May 28) weakened both employment and retail spending in Victoria, before recovering as restrictions were gradually eased there.

The RBA once again proved prescient when it printed in its statement: "An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus..."

The question now is how long before Australia kills the Delta variant beast.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: RBAANZCommonwealth BankNABReserve Bank of AustraliaWestpac
