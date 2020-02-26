NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: COVID-19 solves overtourism in Europe
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   10:23AM

Be careful what you wish for.

Many European countries and their citizens have long been complaining about the growing problem of overtourism in their respective cities. Italy, for one, has introduced new rules and regulations prohibiting sitting on the Spanish steps, riding bikes in Venice, eating snacks on the street of Florence, etc. and is considering installing barriers around the Fontana di Trevi.

The spread of COVID-19 gave Europeans what they wished for, a reduction in tourist numbers. Italy - considered the virus' epicentre in Europe - has reportedly locked down 12 towns (so far) to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But it's spreading across Europe. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports that:

"As of 25 February, 276 cases and seven deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK:

  • 229 cases in Italy (three imported, 226 locally acquired),
  • 16 cases in Germany (two imported, 14 locally acquired),
  • 13 cases in the United Kingdom (12 imported, one locally acquired),
  • 12 cases in France (five imported, seven locally acquired),
  • three cases in Spain (three imported),
  • one case in Belgium (imported),
  • one case in Finland (imported),
  • one case in Sweden (imported).
  • Six deaths have been reported in Italy; one death has been reported in France."
This doesn't include the latest cases reported in Switzerland and Croatia.

This would certainly reverse the budding improvement in the Eurozone economy. Just before the virus broke out in Europe, IHS Markit reported that the Eurozone Composite PMI increased to 51.6 in February 2020 from 51.3 in the previous month -- beating market consensus of 51.0 and is the fastest rate of expansion since August 2019 - due to improvements in both the service and manufacturing sectors.

The ECB would surely help, if it could. But with the current policy rate at zero, there's little scope to do more. Besides, the problem caused by the coronavirus is a supply-side problem.

Lower interest rates stoke demand but would do little to boost supply - demand could rise but there'll be less factories operating, less workers working adding to the overseas disruptions to the supply chain.

The European Commission's new aid package worth €232 million announced on February 24 is a step in the right direction and clever at that for its designed not only to shield Europe but contribute in finding a cure to the global problem --  €114 million will support the World Health Organization (WHO); €100 million will go to urgently needed research related to diagnostics, therapeutics and prevention - helping the weak link that could exacerbate the disease in Europe -- €15 million are planned to be allocated in Africa - as well as looking after its citizens -- €3 million allocated to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for repatriation flights of EU citizens from Wuhan, China.

