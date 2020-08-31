NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: COVID-19 cuts capex
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   11:15AM

Australian private new capital expenditure (capex) usually commands attention before and during its release for it provides an indication of domestic firms' optimism towards future growth as well as, itself, being a driving component of that growth.

So it was surprising when the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) 'Private New Capital Expenditure and Expected Expenditure, Australia, June 2020' report made few headlines and almost nil market reaction.

Perhaps, this is because whatever the capex results and its forward indication remain hostage to the pandemic. Perhaps, this is because it was overshadowed by the almost simultaneous reports of the Fed's change in monetary policy strategy and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation (due to ill health).

One thing's certain, the general uncertainty wrought by the pandemic - second wave and reimposition of lockdowns and how long for - has further damaged already weak actual and planned capital investment.

Actual total private new capital expenditures may have surprised on the upside, falling by 5.9% in the three months to June versus expectations for an 8.4% drop but the latest contraction in business investment marked the sixth consecutive quarter of decline and is the sharpest since the March 2016 quarter - one of the factors that prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut the official cash rate from 2.0% to 1.75% in April and then again to 1.5% in August of the same year.

Eighteen months on -- the time back in August 2014 when then RBA governor Glenn Stevens told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics that he has done enough: "You can't make people be confident, I certainly can't. I've allowed the horse to come to the water with cheap funding. I can't make it drink."

...and three RBA interest rate cuts later (in 2019) - in June, July and October - taking the official cash rate down to 0.75% -- consumer spending, business investment and economic growth overall continued to weaken, long before the coronavirus took its first bite and became a pandemic.

The Stage 4 restrictions in Victoria, border closures, and limited curbs in other states suggest continued weakness in domestic demand and by extension, business investment.

This is captured in the June quarter capex report with the ABS noting that: "Estimate 3 for 2020-21 is $98,624m. This is -12.6% lower than Estimate 3 for 2019-20."

The board of the Australian central bank will meet tomorrow for its monthly monetary policy deliberations.

Financial markets expect the RBA to keep settings unchanged. It has already reached the "line in the sand" 0.25% cash rate limit and like most other central banks' are hopin' and wishin' and prayin' that fiscal stimulus measures continue to mitigate a harder than expected thud in the domestic economy until the coronavirus goes away.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

