Chief economist update: Chinese activity indicators disappoint but growth target intact

Disappointing. This is the one word that describes the latest batch of activity indicators out of China.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment that were still stronger than usual -- as they continue to come off the low base comparisons of the previous year when the coronavirus pandemic hit, prompting the government to impose draconian lockdown measures that virtually froze social and business activity - but all the same, less than market consensus expectations.

The NBS reported that Chinese retail sales grew by 12.4% in the year to May down from 17.7% April, March's year-on-year rate of 34.2% and lower than market expectations for a 17.0% print.

The annual growth in industrial production slowed to 8.8% in May from 9.8% in the previous month, 14.1% in March and 35.1% in February. Again, this is less than market expectations for a gentle slowing to a 9.2% year-on-year rate.

Three for three. China's fixed asset investment also disappointed expectations for a 17.0% gain as its annual growth rate sequentially slowed to 15.4% in May from 19.9% in April, 25.6% in March and 35.0% in February.

But no problemo. If it were, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would have sprung into action. But no, it left its benchmark interest rates unchanged - one-year loan prime rate at 3.85% and the five-year at 4.65% -- for the 13th straight month at its May fixing.

In addition, this is what the doctor (er, central command) ordered. At the opening of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on the 5th of March this year, Chinese premier Li Kequiang 2021's GDP growth target of over 6%.

This compares with consensus expectations - market, the IMF and the OECD - for China's economy to grow by 8.0% this year.

The distortions wrought by the coronavirus pandemic to consumer and business behaviours and central bank and government policies make it especially difficult to assess the trend in forthcoming stats. Not to mention, the fact that the virus still lingers and the race between increased vaccinations and the virus turning into a more infectious variant.

Sure, these indicators can continue to weaken as 2021 progresses. Then again, retail sales growth has averaged 14.7% in the first five months of this year; industrial production at 15.0%; and fixed asset investment at 19.8%.

This compares with 2019's (pre-pandemic) averages of 8.1% for retail sales; 5.7% for industrial production; and 5.7% for fixed asset investment. That year, China's GDP growth expanded by 6.1%.

