NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Chief economist update: Chinese activity indicators disappoint but growth target intact

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 21 JUN 2021   10:59AM

Disappointing. This is the one word that describes the latest batch of activity indicators out of China.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment that were still stronger than usual -- as they continue to come off the low base comparisons of the previous year when the coronavirus pandemic hit, prompting the government to impose draconian lockdown measures that virtually froze social and business activity - but all the same, less than market consensus expectations.

The NBS reported that Chinese retail sales grew by 12.4% in the year to May down from 17.7% April, March's year-on-year rate of 34.2% and lower than market expectations for a 17.0% print.

The annual growth in industrial production slowed to 8.8% in May from 9.8% in the previous month, 14.1% in March and 35.1% in February. Again, this is less than market expectations for a gentle slowing to a 9.2% year-on-year rate.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Three for three. China's fixed asset investment also disappointed expectations for a 17.0% gain as its annual growth rate sequentially slowed to 15.4% in May from 19.9% in April, 25.6% in March and 35.0% in February.

But no problemo. If it were, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would have sprung into action. But no, it left its benchmark interest rates unchanged - one-year loan prime rate at 3.85% and the five-year at 4.65% -- for the 13th straight month at its May fixing.

In addition, this is what the doctor (er, central command) ordered. At the opening of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on the 5th of March this year, Chinese premier Li Kequiang 2021's GDP growth target of over 6%.

This compares with consensus expectations - market, the IMF and the OECD - for China's economy to grow by 8.0% this year.

The distortions wrought by the coronavirus pandemic to consumer and business behaviours and central bank and government policies make it especially difficult to assess the trend in forthcoming stats. Not to mention, the fact that the virus still lingers and the race between increased vaccinations and the virus turning into a more infectious variant.

Sure, these indicators can continue to weaken as 2021 progresses. Then again, retail sales growth has averaged 14.7% in the first five months of this year; industrial production at 15.0%; and fixed asset investment at 19.8%.

This compares with 2019's (pre-pandemic) averages of 8.1% for retail sales; 5.7% for industrial production; and 5.7% for fixed asset investment. That year, China's GDP growth expanded by 6.1%.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Bank of ChinaPBOC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Get shorty
Trust in big four improves
First in first out?
Bonds not out of the game
Chief economist update:China prepares anti-viral injection
Chief economist update: The PBOC stimulates
China backs blockchain, Bitcoin soars
NAB fixed income sales director moves to BOC
Chief economist update: Tweeting Trump versus totalitarian Xi
Chief economist update: Look out below

Editor's Choice

Franklin Templeton shutters fund

KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton Investments is winding up its retail Australian Equity Fund, as asset growth lags.

Advisers turn to ETFs during COVID

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers' appetite for exchange-traded funds has more than doubled since the global pandemic hit as new trading data shows that index funds are providing better means of diversification.

AFA defends industry against Labor attack

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers has slammed the Labor Party's attack on financial advisers, which paints the profession as dodgy and continues to rip-off consumers.

Rest appoints Aussie equities head

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The industry superannuation fund has hired from Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund as it continues its hiring spree for the internal investment team.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.