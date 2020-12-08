Chief economist update: China turns crisis into opportunity

"When written in Chinese, the word 'crisis' is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity."

Although already debunked as incorrect by Sinologists, this quotation attributed to John F. Kennedy regained prominence during the Global Financial Crisis.

Lost in translation or not, it appears that China is once again turning the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. Makes you want to be believe those conspiracy theories, hey?

Not only has China evaded the virus-induced global recession, latest international trade data reveal that it's turned this to its advantage.

Strong demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks and working from home electronic products - as well as increased seasonal Christmas demand - sent Chinese exports soaring by 21.1% in the year to November - the fastest rate of growth since February 2018 and nearly double market expectations for a 12% gain - that followed an equally double-digit 11.4% increase in the previous month.

Among its major trading partners, export shipments to the US jumped by 46.1%; Australia (22.6%); Taiwan (18.1%); South Korea (9.5%); the European Union (8.6%); and Japan (5.6%).

Chinese import purchases increased slowed to 4.5% in the year to November from 4.7% in the previous month, but is still the third consecutive month of positive import growth, indicating continued expansion in domestic demand.

China imported more from the US (32.7%); Taiwan (21.7%); Australia (9.2%); Japan (7.1%); South Korea (5.9%).

Second and third and fourth wave (Hong Kong) of coronavirus infections should keep demand for "Made in China" PPE's and working from home gadgets elevated until a vaccine becomes widely distributed.

Speaking of the vaccine, China's also turning this into an opportunity.

On December 6 ABC News reported that: "China's fledgling pharmaceutical industry has at least five vaccines from four producers being tested in more than a dozen countries including Russia, Egypt and Mexico. Health experts say even if they are successful, the certification process for the United States, Europe, Japan and other developed countries might be too complex for them to be used there."

"However, China said it will ensure the products are affordable for developing countries and has been actively pursuing deals across the world" and that, 1.2 million doses of the Chinese company Sinovac's vaccine arrived in Indonesia."

