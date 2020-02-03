Chief economist update:China prepares anti-viral injection

"Fear of death is worse than death itself..."

- Gosho Aoyama

The rate of infection from the coronavirus continues to multiply and, along with it, the sense of panic that has resulted in an almost worldwide ban on travel to and from China, complete lockdown of Wuhan and face masks running out of stock, among others.

The coronavirus has now overtaken the SARS tally of 8096 reported cases of infection (in 2002-2003) with 14,380 infected cases ...and counting.

The virus is now working its way up to the swine flu level of 2009 which spread to 58 countries, 1,632,258 infected cases and 19,633 confirmed deaths.

It was this outbreak that prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise the threat level to 5, one level away from pandemic.

The swine flu might have infected more countries and humans but the death rate was just 0.02% (according to Business Insider), much less than SARS (where around 10% of those infected died). Current fatality rate for coronavirus is 2.2%.

Higher or lower mortality rate, the fact remains that the human population is afraid, very afraid.

While the current stats indicate that 97.8% of those infected would not pass on the next life, the scare and the negative consequences on economic growth, especially China's, are equally scary, if not scarier.

According to a Caixin report China's coronavirus outbreak cost more than 1 trillion yuan ($217 billion) in losses to the restaurant, tourism and movie industries in seven days of the Lunar New Year holiday, economists estimated.

"In the best-case scenario, which assumes the epidemic can be quickly contained and brought to an end by April, China's GDP growth is expected to slow to 5.4 per cent this year from 6.1 per cent in 2019," the report said.

"...in the worst-case scenario, assuming the epidemic lasts longer than expected ... 2020 growth could slow to 5 per cent."

Not surprisingly, markets are bracing for a big fall in China's stock market when it opens today.

But the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is on top of this. Reuters reports that China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operation and pledged to use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample and to support firms affected by the virus epidemic.

There's no doubting China's resolve, the same resolve that enabled it to build a fully-functioning hospital in just six days.