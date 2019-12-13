NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Changing to Lagarde
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   9:51AM

As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept monetary policy settings unchanged at its 12 December Governing Council meeting.

"...the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively," the ECB said

"On 1 November net purchases were restarted under the Governing Council's asset purchase programme (APP) at a monthly pace of €20 billion."

"The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation."

To be sure, not even Christine Lagarde wants to come out with all guns blazing in her debut as the new ECB president; nor was there urgent need to do so.

The December 2019 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area was broadly unchanged from its September forecasts.

Annual real GDP is expected to grow by 1.2% this year (up from September's forecast of 1.1%), 1.1% in 2020 (from 1.2%), and 1.4% in both 2021 (from 1.4%) and 2022.

Eurozone real GDP growth expanded by 1.2% in the year to the September 2019 quarter - the same growth rate as in the June quarter.

HICP inflation has quickened to 1.0% in the year to November after slowing to a three-year low of 0.7% in the previous month.

Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections show HICP inflation accelerating to 1.2% this year (unchanged from September's forecast), 1.1% in 2020 (from 1.0%), 1.4% in 2021 (from 1.5%), andf 1.6% in 2022 (new forecast).

In her press conference, Lagarde painted an optimistic picture.

"... Incoming economic data and survey information, while remaining weak overall, point to some stabilisation in the slowdown of economic growth in the euro area," she said.

The services and construction sectors remain resilient, despite some moderation in the latter half of 2019. Looking ahead, the euro area expansion will continue to be supported by favourable financing conditions, further employment gains in conjunction with rising wages, the mildly expansionary euro area fiscal stance and the ongoing - albeit somewhat slower - growth in global activity."

"The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook, related to geopolitical factors, rising protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, remain tilted to the downside, but have become somewhat less pronounced."

Reports that US and Chinese negotiators have agreed in principle to a "phase one" deal and needs only Trump's sign off should go a long way into reducing the downside risk in the Eurozone economy.

Read more: ECBChristine LagardeEurosystemEurozoneEuropean Central Bank
VIEW COMMENTS
