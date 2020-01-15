NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: Bushfires singe growth, surplus predictions
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   10:53AM

In between coughs on this smokey, hazy summer's day in Melbourne - yes, the bushfires are still raging and I can smell and taste the smoke as I write - two headlines caught my attention this morning.

The first one is from Reuters (14 January 2020), "Australian economic outlook overshadowed by bushfires, drought: Reuters poll".

According to the article: "Economists polled by Reuters forecast Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) of annual gross domestic product (GDP) would expand 1.8% in 2019, down from predictions of 1.9% in the previous poll and 2.7% early last year."

"Growth was seen picking up modestly to only 2.3% this year, again down from 2.5% in the previous poll. The outlook for 2021 held at 2.5%, still short of the 2.75% that is considered trend."

These compare with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) GDP growth forecasts - published in its Statement on Monetary Policy (released in November 2019) - of 2.25% at the end of 2019; 2.75% in 2020; and, 3% in 2021.

The second headline was from today's The Australian: "Bushfires: Recovery funds to hit budget surplus".

"Scott Morrison is preparing to unveil new funding and recovery measures in response to calls to fast-track financial and logistical support for small businesses, tourism­ operators and key regiona­l industries ravaged by the bushfire disaster," it states.

That's on top of the A$2 billion the prime minister announced earlier this year for the establishment of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, making good on his promise that: "If further funds are required, further funds will be provided."

The cynic in me whispers, 'Nothing beats a big drop in the polls to get one going, ''ey'?

Just as I scribbled earlier this year, it would take a miracle if Scotty is beamed up in the next elections. Nobody will forget him holidaying and hanging loose in Hawaii while Australia burned.

The prospect of slower economic growth and increased government spending spells bye, bye surplus.

Then again, many - led by the RBA and including the Financial Standard - have been calling on the government to ditch its obsession with the budget surplus long before the bushfire catastrophe.

It's pitiful and a shame that Prime Minister Morrison and Federal Treasurer Frydenberg were forced to capitulate only at a great cost to Australian lives and property.

This highlights the criticism du' jour of Australian politics - it's all about winning the next election ... no forward thinking, no longer term plan.

Because of this, the country had been burning long before the first bushfires were sparked.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Financial Standard Holiday Cooking Guide 2019
Chief economist update: Aussie Black Friday spend will end Saturday
Chief economist update: Moving target
Chief economist update: Australia burns
Chief economist update: Brexit - the news that was
Chief economist update: Phase one deal signed, sealed and delivered
Chief economist update: A busy 2020 for Abe, BOJ
Chief economist update: More jobs dull rate cut bets
Chief economist update: The rise and fall of oil
Chief economist update: Oil's well that ends 2019 well
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9ZN9JQ7K