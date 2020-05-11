NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Bad news is good news is back
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   11:27AM

"Happiness equals reality minus expectations".

Tom Magliozzi's famous five words appear to have made their way to Wall Street.

For how else is one to explain the rally on 'the wall' - S&P 500 up 1.7%; DJIA up 1.9%; Nasdaq up 1.6%; Russell 2000 up 3.6% -- on the same day that the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) released actual non-farm payrolls numbers, underscoring the bother Uncle Sam finds itself in.

The US unemployment rate soared to 14.7% in April -- its highest level on record - from 4.4% in the previous month (reality) and, mind you, the rise in the jobless rate happened despite the participation rate dropping to 60.2% (the least since January 1973) from 62.7% in March.

But ... this is better than market expectations for a jump to 16% (yey).

Similarly, total non-farm employment dropped by 20.5 million. Never mind, that's still better than the 21.0 million expected to be handed pink slips. Never mind, too, that the March employment numbers showed there were even more workers out of work that month - 870K versus the initial estimate of 701K.

To top these all, the CBOE VIX index - the fear gauge - has fallen to a reading of 27.98 on the day which is the lowest reading since 26 February this year (two weeks before the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic).

Then again, in the current world of high volatility, one day's gain could be wiped out the next. Still, the US equity market's benchmark equity indices are showing renewed strength at the margin.

Here are the stats:

  • For the week ended May 8: The S&P 500 is up 3.5%; the DJIA is up 2.6%; the Nasdaq is up 6%; the Russell 2000 is up 11.6%.
  • For the month ended May 8: The S&P 500 is up 6.5%; the DJIA is up 3.8%; the Nasdaq is up 12.7%; the Russell 2000 is up 11.6%.
  • While the Dow and the Russell 2000 indices remain 6.3% and 15.6% (respectively) lower than a year ago, the S&P 500 (up 1.6%) and the Nasdaq (up 14.8%) are not losing investors money.
What gives?  What gives, of course, is the Fed and Trump's largesse. The White House is currently debating its fourth fiscal stimulus package - worth around US$2 trillion -- and the Fed has pulled out all the stops in underwriting whatever (they be junk bonds or whatnots) to ensure liquidity keeps flowing.

Equity market investors can justify the rise and rise in stock prices by expecting businesses to go on a cost-cutting spree to defend their profit margins. Lower interest rates would also help.

However, corporate austerity, in itself, dictates reduced staffing. This would only add to the more than 20 million American workers (as of latest count) now without jobs.

The same cost-cutting measures financial markets expect companies to implement to shore up profits are the same ones that would raise the unemployment some more, reducing consumer spending and decreasing sales and profits.

"Happiness equals reality minus expectations"! The Fed and Trump could do more than expected. Everybody happy!

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

