NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Australians all let us rejoice
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 16 APR 2021   11:44AM

Australia is back! Back on track after its economy was cruelly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This space had been ranting about the virtuous cycle that had been circling around the nation since activity and business and consumer sentiment indicators began to turn for the better ... even before the first Australian arm was inoculated with the vaccine.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest 'Labour Force' survey indicate that this circle of virtue is gaining momentum.

Here are the key stats of the seasonally adjusted estimates for March 2021:

  • Unemployment rate decreased to 5.6% - the lowest level since March 2020 - from 5.8% in February
  • Participation rate increased to 66.3% - a historic high - indicating optimism among jobseekers over the likelihood of getting hired.
  • Employment increased to 13,077,600, and now has overtaken its previous peak of 13,008,670 before the pandemic and the social restrictions and lockdowns.
  • Employment to population ratio increased to 62.6% - back to where it was in February 2020.
  • Underemployment rate decreased to 7.9% - below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Monthly hours worked increased by 38 million hours to a record 1,800 million in March.
To be sure, and according to Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, "The data was collected during the first half of March, prior to the end of JobKeeper on 28 March.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"The April Labour Force release, along with weekly payroll jobs data, will show the state of the labour market after the end of JobKeeper."

Perhaps the 'Labour Force, Australia' report for April will show some weakening in the domestic labour market but it would be slight given the elevated levels of business confidence and conditions.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Business conditions in Australia jumped from a reading of +17 in February to +25 in March. This is the highest reading on record boosted by equally record high scores in its sub-components, trading up 12 points to +35 in March); profitability (up 8 points to +26); employment (up 7 points to +16). "The strength in conditions is evident across all states and industries" (NAB).

Business confidence slipped by 3 points to a reading of +15 in March from the previous month but remains at elevated levels and way above its long-run average of +6.

The continued surge in consumer confidence  due to the labour market renaissance - suggests further improvement in business conditions and optimism.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer confidence rose by 6.2% to a reading of 118.8 in March - the highest level since August 2010 "when Australia's post-GFC rebound and mining boom were in full swing" (Westpac).

Australia's virtuous cycle continues to roll. Confident consumers beget confident businesses - household spending rises, lifting sales and profits and ultimately investment in buildings and structures, machinery and equipment and staffing, increasing employment, raising consumer confidence..

This makes me (an adopted Australian) feel proud and guilty at the same time. For while Australia has (almost) beaten the virus and bounced back to pre-pandemic activity conditions, many other nations still struggle with the resurgence of infections, vaccine delays and/or variants.

To be sure, Australia remains at risk until the coronavirus and its mutations are completely vapourised in every economy around the world.

However, given the country's improved and improving fundamentals, Australia would be in better shape than most to withstand another bite from the bug.

Read more: JobKeeperAustralian Bureau of StatisticsBjorn Jarvis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle keeps on turning
Chief economist update: Australia's confidence contagion
Women participation rate booms
AMP sees 245% jump in consumer interest
Australian recovery has been outstanding: La Trobe Financial
The Great Australian Rebound
ATO begins stimulus fraud convictions
To keep or not to keep JobKeeper
Chief economist update: Money plus confidence
Chief economist update: Inflation lifted by smokers with young children and homebuilders
Editor's Choice
Pendal gets $900m net inflows
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group saw $900 million in net inflows in the quarter ending March, taking its assets over $100 billion again.
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
KARREN VERGARA
Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.