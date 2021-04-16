Chief economist update: Australians all let us rejoice

Australia is back! Back on track after its economy was cruelly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This space had been ranting about the virtuous cycle that had been circling around the nation since activity and business and consumer sentiment indicators began to turn for the better ... even before the first Australian arm was inoculated with the vaccine.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest 'Labour Force' survey indicate that this circle of virtue is gaining momentum.

Here are the key stats of the seasonally adjusted estimates for March 2021:

Unemployment rate decreased to 5.6% - the lowest level since March 2020 - from 5.8% in February

- - Participation rate increased to 66.3% - a historic high - indicating optimism among jobseekers over the likelihood of getting hired.

- - Employment increased to 13,077,600, and now has overtaken its previous peak of 13,008,670 before the pandemic and the social restrictions and lockdowns.

Employment to population ratio increased to 62.6% - back to where it was in February 2020.

- Underemployment rate decreased to 7.9% - below pre-pandemic levels.

- Monthly hours worked increased by 38 million hours to a record 1,800 million in March.

To be sure, and according to Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, "The data was collected during the first half of March, prior to the end of JobKeeper on 28 March.

"The April Labour Force release, along with weekly payroll jobs data, will show the state of the labour market after the end of JobKeeper."

Perhaps the 'Labour Force, Australia' report for April will show some weakening in the domestic labour market but it would be slight given the elevated levels of business confidence and conditions.

Business conditions in Australia jumped from a reading of +17 in February to +25 in March. This is the highest reading on record boosted by equally record high scores in its sub-components, trading up 12 points to +35 in March); profitability (up 8 points to +26); employment (up 7 points to +16). "The strength in conditions is evident across all states and industries" (NAB).

Business confidence slipped by 3 points to a reading of +15 in March from the previous month but remains at elevated levels and way above its long-run average of +6.

The continued surge in consumer confidence due to the labour market renaissance - suggests further improvement in business conditions and optimism.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer confidence rose by 6.2% to a reading of 118.8 in March - the highest level since August 2010 "when Australia's post-GFC rebound and mining boom were in full swing" (Westpac).

Australia's virtuous cycle continues to roll. Confident consumers beget confident businesses - household spending rises, lifting sales and profits and ultimately investment in buildings and structures, machinery and equipment and staffing, increasing employment, raising consumer confidence..

This makes me (an adopted Australian) feel proud and guilty at the same time. For while Australia has (almost) beaten the virus and bounced back to pre-pandemic activity conditions, many other nations still struggle with the resurgence of infections, vaccine delays and/or variants.

To be sure, Australia remains at risk until the coronavirus and its mutations are completely vapourised in every economy around the world.

However, given the country's improved and improving fundamentals, Australia would be in better shape than most to withstand another bite from the bug.