Chief economist update: Australian Renaissance

"Renaissance is a French word meaning "rebirth." It refers to a period in European civilisation that was marked by a revival of Classical learning and wisdom. The Renaissance saw many contributions to different fields, including new scientific laws, new forms of art and architecture, and new religious and political ideas." - Encyclopaedia Britannica

There's an air of optimism up and about in this "Lucky Country", for while it would not escape a technical recession -- Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg acknowledged as much after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released figures showing that GDP contracted by 0.3% in the March 2020 quarter - the 'OECD Economic Outlook, June 2020' report has Australia's economy being the least worst among the club of rich nations.

The OECD forecast 2020 GDP "to fall by 6.3% in the double-hit scenario and 5% in the single-hit scenario" - compared with -7.3% (single-hit) and -8.4% (double-hit) for the US.

The latest improvement in both business and consumer confidence substantiates the OECD's projections. The NAB Business Survey showed that business confidence has steadily improved from -65 in March to -45 in April to -20 in May. Similarly, consumer confidence advanced from a reading of 75.6 in April to 88.1 in May to 93.7 in June.

The gradual easing of restrictions on social interaction as well as lockdown controls on business operations played a great role in reviving business and consumer sentiment.

...and I think to myself, what a wonderful world.

But as the OECD warns: "Prospects for businesses, particularly small firms, are very uncertain. As the immediate support measures are withdrawn, some businesses will face liquidity concerns, which could easily transform into questions about solvency. Dangers of un-coordinated action by creditors could lead to fire sales of liquidated assets, provoking a further negative macroeconomic shock."

There's also the risk of a second wave - as exemplified recently by the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections in Beijing - that could force the re-imposition of lockdown and social isolation measures.

However, given Australian states' cautious and softly-softly approach to re-opening (in fact, Western Australia still refuses to reopen its borders), the likelihood of a second wave - although still probable- are likely to be promptly contained like the first.

Then again, all these paint the Australian economy this year and the next.

Good as it may be, the Federal government's latest initiative should set this land downunder for another 30 years of luck.

The coronavirus pandemic has freed the Morrison government - or any government of the day since former Treasurer Wayne Swan - from the promise of achieving that ever-elusive Budget SURPLUS.

The coronavirus has given the government of the day rhyme and reason to go forth and spend (F the surplus) ... to save the economy from its first and only recession in 29 years.

According to The Australian: "Almost $72bn in major infrastructure projects across the country will be fast-tracked under an agreement struck between the federal, state and territory governments that would slash -approval times in half to create 66,000 jobs."

"As well, Mr Morrison will pledge another $1.5 billion so the states and territories can immediately start work on small projects as well as undertake road safety improvements.

This brings to $9.3 billion the funding that has been brought forward over the past eight months to fast-track such second-tier projects."

Though forced upon the government of the day by the coronavirus, it'll eventually bring about an Australian renaissance.

