NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Chief economist update: Australian capex in COVID-19's shadow
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 27 NOV 2020   10:30AM

It wasn't that long ago when financial markets expended much speculation on the outcome of the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) "Private New Capital Expenditure and Expected Expenditure" quarterly survey, for not only does it provide an indication of domestic firms' optimism towards future growth, it, itself, is a driving component of that growth.

Certainly, there will be some nuances but because of the coronavirus pandemic - and the consequent restrictions and lockdowns and the general uncertainty of doing business - a few aren't certain that the underlying direction in business investment is down.

So it was. The September quarter capex report offered little surprise.  Here's the headline take from the ABS' September 2020 quarter report:

- Total new capital expenditure fell by -3.0% in the September quarter 2020.
- Buildings and structures fell by -3.7% in the September quarter 2020.
- Equipment, plant and machinery fell by -2.2% in the September quarter 2020.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Year-on-year, total actual private new capital expenditure dropped by 13.8% in the third quarter, accelerating from the 11.7% decline registered in the June 2020 quarter. Spending on buildings and structures fell 15.0% over the same period (faster than the 9.4% drop in the second quarter) while business outlays on equipment, plant and machinery decline by 12.3%, a deceleration from the June quarter's 13.8% year over year drop.

Similarly, expected capex spending recorded its third consecutive contraction (in year-on-year terms) - down 8.0% in the September quarter from minus 8.9% in June and 8.3% in March - all under COVID-19's shadow.

But before you, I and Irene start spreading the news that the "sky is falling", know that the survey was taken before Australia, in essence, successfully contained its second wave, that has prompted the easing of social restrictions and re-opening of businesses. Moreover, the September quarter numbers were gathered prior to the government's announcement of a new initiative aimed at boosting business investment - expanding the business expense tax break that allows companies with more than A$5 billion in turnover to instantly deduct the cost of new capital investments.

... and news that an effective vaccine is nigh.

Better than this is that even before Australia's success at containing COVID, before the Treasury's new initiative and before news of vaccine discovery, domestic businesses are already planning lifting capital expenditure.

As per the ABS: "Estimate 4 for 2020-21 is $104,984m. This is 6.3% higher than Estimate 3 for 2020-21."

Australia has done it! Then again, as the saying goes, "no man is an island" for as long as there's one soul (nation) infected with the virus, or not inoculated (when the vaccine becomes available), the risk of re-infection remains.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Iron ore to reduce Aussie deficit
Chief economist update: The virus, the vaccine and Trump
Chief economist update: A vaccine and a better vaccine
Chief economist update: Letter V going viral in Australia
Chief economist update: Oil could slip on fresh lockdowns
Chief economist update: Japan's third wave
Chief economist update: China's vote for US president
Chief economist update: V for vaccine
Chief economist update: Dow 30 thousand
Rest increases admin fees
Editor's Choice
Finance sector has largest pay gap
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:39PM
The financial services sector has taken the inauspicious title of being the industry with the largest gender pay gap.
ASIC takes action against missing woman
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
ASIC has taken action against Maliver and sole director, Melissa Caddick - who is missing - over concerns investor funds were misappropriated.
Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
Removing barriers to young people being able to enter the housing market would be a better approach than using superannuation for a housing deposit, according to the chair of retirement income at Challenger, Jeremy Cooper.
Your Future, Your Super reforms closer to legislation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The federal government has released its draft legislation for the Your Future, Your Super reforms, opening the industry consultation period until December 24.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something StD62JSO