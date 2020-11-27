Chief economist update: Australian capex in COVID-19's shadow

It wasn't that long ago when financial markets expended much speculation on the outcome of the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) "Private New Capital Expenditure and Expected Expenditure" quarterly survey, for not only does it provide an indication of domestic firms' optimism towards future growth, it, itself, is a driving component of that growth.

Certainly, there will be some nuances but because of the coronavirus pandemic - and the consequent restrictions and lockdowns and the general uncertainty of doing business - a few aren't certain that the underlying direction in business investment is down.

So it was. The September quarter capex report offered little surprise. Here's the headline take from the ABS' September 2020 quarter report:

- Total new capital expenditure fell by -3.0% in the September quarter 2020.

- Buildings and structures fell by -3.7% in the September quarter 2020.

- Equipment, plant and machinery fell by -2.2% in the September quarter 2020.

Year-on-year, total actual private new capital expenditure dropped by 13.8% in the third quarter, accelerating from the 11.7% decline registered in the June 2020 quarter. Spending on buildings and structures fell 15.0% over the same period (faster than the 9.4% drop in the second quarter) while business outlays on equipment, plant and machinery decline by 12.3%, a deceleration from the June quarter's 13.8% year over year drop.

Similarly, expected capex spending recorded its third consecutive contraction (in year-on-year terms) - down 8.0% in the September quarter from minus 8.9% in June and 8.3% in March - all under COVID-19's shadow.

But before you, I and Irene start spreading the news that the "sky is falling", know that the survey was taken before Australia, in essence, successfully contained its second wave, that has prompted the easing of social restrictions and re-opening of businesses. Moreover, the September quarter numbers were gathered prior to the government's announcement of a new initiative aimed at boosting business investment - expanding the business expense tax break that allows companies with more than A$5 billion in turnover to instantly deduct the cost of new capital investments.

... and news that an effective vaccine is nigh.

Better than this is that even before Australia's success at containing COVID, before the Treasury's new initiative and before news of vaccine discovery, domestic businesses are already planning lifting capital expenditure.

As per the ABS: "Estimate 4 for 2020-21 is $104,984m. This is 6.3% higher than Estimate 3 for 2020-21."

Australia has done it! Then again, as the saying goes, "no man is an island" for as long as there's one soul (nation) infected with the virus, or not inoculated (when the vaccine becomes available), the risk of re-infection remains.

