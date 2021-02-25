Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle

Even before the coronavirus vaccine was injected before Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's arm a day before the national roll-out on the 22nd of February this year, this 'Land Down Under' has already been returning to pre-covid normality.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) 'Wage Price Index' report is a case in point. But don't take my word for it, let's hear it straight from the horse's mouth:

"Michelle Marquardt, Head of Prices Statistics at the ABS said "December quarter's moderate growth was influenced by businesses rolling back short-term wage reductions, returning wages to pre-COVID levels. The phased implementation of the Fair Work Commission annual wage review also had a small positive impact on wages." - ABS media release

These were Michelle, "ma belle, these are words that go together well" (sorry got side tracked by the Beatles) rationales for the stronger-than-expected rebound in wages across Australia in the December quarter of 2020.

Total wages growth rebounded from 0.07% in the September quarter to 0.6% in the final three months of 2020 quarter - the fastest quarterly increase in nine quarters.

The annual growth in total wages steadied at 1.4% in the December quarter from the previous one (although stronger when calculated using two decimal points, 1.42% versus 1.36%) as private sector wages growth accelerated to 1.4% from 1.2% that was tempered by the slowdown in the growth in public sector wages to 1.6% from 1.8%.

All well and good but as singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt sang, "Where Do You Go to (My Lovely)"?

What we discovered - after the recovery in wages and before the vaccine reached Australian shores - was that both business and consumer confidence were back.

The NAB business confidence index jumped by five percentage points to a reading of +10 in January - above its long-run average of +6 and despite lower than the +13 recorded in November last year, remains the highest in three years.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment increased by 1.9% in February from 107.0 in January. Although it's lower than the 10-year high reading of 112.0 registered in December 2020, the current reading is the best in eight years and is above its long-term average of 101.3 points as "unemployment expectations" dropped by 3.8% over the month and by 15.0% from a year ago to 114.5 points in February - below its long term average of 130.1 points.

Wait there's more! The unemployment rate dropped to 6.4% in January from 6.6% in the previous month. At its rate of decline over the past three months, the unemployment rate would hit the RBA's 2021 forecast of 6.0% in the next two months (March) ... and that's despite the participation rate remaining at around 17-month highs - itself, a measure of workers' optimism over their employment prospects.

... and optimistic about job prospects Australians are. This is backed by the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment that showed "unemployment expectations" dropped by 3.8% over the month and by 15.0% from a year ago to 114.5 points in February - below its long term average of 130.1 points.

Consumer optimism breeds spending, lifts business sales and profits, increases capital investment and hiring, raises wages, lifts optimism...

The prefect virtuous circle.

