Economics
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   11:19AM

Even before the coronavirus vaccine was injected before Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's arm a day before the national roll-out on the 22nd of February this year, this 'Land Down Under' has already been returning to pre-covid normality.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) 'Wage Price Index' report is a case in point. But don't take my word for it, let's hear it straight from the horse's mouth:

"Michelle Marquardt, Head of Prices Statistics at the ABS said "December quarter's moderate growth was influenced by businesses rolling back short-term wage reductions, returning wages to pre-COVID levels. The phased implementation of the Fair Work Commission annual wage review also had a small positive impact on wages." - ABS media release

These were Michelle, "ma belle, these are words that go together well" (sorry got side tracked by the Beatles) rationales for the stronger-than-expected rebound in wages across Australia in the December quarter of 2020.

Total wages growth rebounded from 0.07% in the September quarter to 0.6% in the final three months of 2020 quarter - the fastest quarterly increase in nine quarters.

The annual growth in total wages steadied at 1.4% in the December quarter from the previous one (although stronger when calculated using two decimal points, 1.42% versus 1.36%) as private sector wages growth accelerated to 1.4% from 1.2% that was tempered by the slowdown in the growth in public sector wages to 1.6% from 1.8%.

All well and good but as singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt sang, "Where Do You Go to (My Lovely)"?

What we discovered - after the recovery in wages and before the vaccine reached Australian shores - was that both business and consumer confidence were back.

The NAB business confidence index jumped by five percentage points to a reading of +10 in January - above its long-run average of +6 and despite lower than the +13 recorded in November last year, remains the highest in three years.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment increased by 1.9% in February from 107.0 in January. Although it's lower than the 10-year high reading of 112.0 registered in December 2020, the current reading is the best in eight years and is above its long-term average of 101.3 points as "unemployment expectations" dropped by 3.8% over the month and by 15.0% from a year ago to 114.5 points in February - below its long term average of 130.1 points.

Wait there's more! The unemployment rate dropped to 6.4% in January from 6.6% in the previous month. At its rate of decline over the past three months, the unemployment rate would hit the RBA's 2021 forecast of 6.0% in the next two months (March) ... and that's despite the participation rate remaining at around 17-month highs - itself, a measure of workers' optimism over their employment prospects.

... and optimistic about job prospects Australians are. This is backed by the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment that showed "unemployment expectations" dropped by 3.8% over the month and by 15.0% from a year ago to 114.5 points in February - below its long term average of 130.1 points.

Consumer optimism breeds spending, lifts business sales and profits, increases capital investment and hiring, raises wages, lifts optimism...

The prefect virtuous circle.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:19AM
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
