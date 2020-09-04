NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Australia on top despite recession
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 4 SEP 2020   11:10AM

While we, Australians all, continue to shudder at the economy's first recession in 29-years, our nation - to use Old Blue Eyes' song - remains "Top of the list, King of the hill, A number one..."

It may not be Einstein's "relativity theory" or Frank Sinatra's New York, New York but Australia's doing better relative to our peers.

Comparing apples with apples (pun intended), the 6.3% contraction in the Australian economy in the year to the June quarter is small beer compared to the regression in national output in our bigger peers.

Over the same period, US GDP growth declined by 9.1%; Japan's economy shrank by 10%; the Eurozone's by 15%; and, that of the United Kingdom by a jaw-dropping drop of 21.7%.

So before we, Australians all, get into the "wailing and gnashing of teeth", consider this. The biggest loser of 'em all (relatively speaking) that is the UK is on its way towards recovery.

The United Kingdom has followed the script dictated by the coronavirus pandemic in much of the world.

On March 23, the government imposed strict lockdown measures, giving "bobbies" power to fine people leaving their homes for "non-essential" reasons. These restrictions were then gradually eases in stages: May 13 - some restrictions on who could go to work and meetings with persons from different households were eased; June 15 - reopening of "non-essential" businesses; July 4 - social distancing gap lowered from two metres to one "to allow businesses to be able to reopen".

The relaxation of restrictions in the UK (and aided by monetary and fiscal stimulus measures) -- like in most other nations around the world - sparked a recovery in economic activity, underscored by the rebound in the IHS/CIPS purchasing managers indices (PMI).

The composite PMI continues to strengthen, rising to a reading of 59.1 in August - a 72-month high and the fourth straight month of improvement since the record low reading of 13.8 recorded in April - as both the manufacturing (up to 55.2 in August - the fastest in six years) and services sectors (up to 58.8 - the best reading in five years) continued to gain momentum.

Not surprisingly, the FTSE-100 has also recovered. The benchmark index has rallied by 17.2% from the nine-month low recorded in March.

However, the index remains 22.4% lower this year to date, reflecting investors' continued sense of caution amid the lingering uncertainty surrounding the pandemic - and recent reports of hiccups in the UK/Euro Brexit negotiations -- so much so that the Bank of England (BOE) and the Exchequer remain on their toes.

The BOE kept the Bank Rate unchanged at its July meeting after it maintained the Bank Rate at a record low 0.1% in June and it increased its GILT purchases by £100 billion -- taking the total stock of asset purchases to £745 billion - and declared that it stands ready to take further actions if necessary.

In turn, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures to support the labour market.

Australia is a luckier country still.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

