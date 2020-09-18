Chief economist update: As luck would have it

"Australians all let us rejoice ... in joyful strains then let us sing, Advance Australia Fair."

It wasn't supposed to go this way. Given the re-imposition of lockdown in Melbourne and most Australian states "closed border" policy, financial markets and economists were correct in expecting further deterioration in the domestic labour market.

But the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest Labour Force update had me singing 'The Stylistics' -- "betcha by golly, wow" - and 'Chicago' -- "baby, what a big surprise" - all at once.

To quote,

"Australia's seasonally adjusted estimate of employment increased by 111,000 people in August 2020, with:

- the number of unemployed people decreasing by 86,500 people;

- the unemployment rate decreasing by 0.7 percentage points (pts) to 6.8%;

- the underemployment rate remaining at 11.2%;

- the underutilisation rate decreasing by 0.7 pts to 18.0%;

- the participation rate increasing 0.1 pts to 64.8%; and

- the employment to population ratio increasing 0.5 pts to 60.3%."

These compare with consensus expectations for a 40,000 drop in employment in August and the unemployment rate rising to 7.7%.

Wait, there's more. Using the same metrics used in the US and Canada, the ABS estimates Australia's unemployment rate falling to 7.3% in August from 7.8% in the previous month under its "Group 1" measure (("employed people working zero hours who indicated they were 'stood down'"). Its "Group 2" classification - "employed people working zero hours who indicated they had 'no work, not enough work available or were stood down'" - shows Australia's unemployment rate down to 7.9% in August from 8.3% in July. This compares with 8.4% in the US and 10.2% in Canada.

While there's a sense of disbelief in the recent stats, the "good news" could start a virtuous cycle in the domestic economy whereby rising employment boosts consumer optimism, stimulating spending, lifting company sales and profits, encouraging business spending in plant and machinery and staff, stimulating more hiring...

...and we're on our way. The Andrews government has already eased restrictions in regional Victoria and Melbourne's 14-day rolling average of infections continues to decline and some states re-opening or on the verge of re-opening its borders.

News.com.au writes that: "Opposition employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor said Labor was concerned the encouraging figures would convince the Government it could do less to support the economy and the almost one million Australians still out of work."

Ha ha ha. Opposing for the sake of opposing, I say. Wouldn't you, I and Irene and our uncles be better off employed than getting government handouts that, in time, we would have to pay for anyway in terms of higher taxes and less welfare spending, or both?

Increasing employment, less strain on the budget ... Australians all let us rejoice!

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.