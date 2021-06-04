NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Chief economist update: A delicate balancing act

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 4 JUN 2021   11:26AM

"The demand picture has shown clear signs of improvement."

So declared Saudi Arabia's oil minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as the OPEC+ group of oil producing nations met and decided to gradually increase oil production in July.

The OPEC+'s online meeting on 1 June 2021 saw oil ministers from member nations agree to raise oil production by 441,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, with Saudi Arabia -the swing producer - adding 400,000 bpd more.

The consequent jump in crude oil prices justify the Saudi oil minister's declaration and, at the same time, the oil market's belief that the supply increase remains insufficient to meet growing demand - recently reinforced by the OECD's upgrade to global growth.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

In its 'Economic Outlook, May 2021' report, the OECD upgraded its global GDP growth forecast to by 5.8% this year and by 4.4% in 2022. This compares with the 5.6% and 4.0%, respectively, it forecast in March and a sharp upgrade from the 4.2% (for 2021) and 3.7% (for 2022) predicted in its December 2020 report.

The price of Brent oil rallied to US$71.20/barrel and WTI oil soared to US$68.83 a barrel. This year to date, the price of Brent oil has surged by 41.4 and that of the WTI has risen by 45.0%.

Not promising anything, OPEC+ will review its production policy again on July 1. They're right to do so.

This is because the outlook remains fluid and uncertain. Despite increased coronavirus vaccinations and reduced cases in the advanced economies, the resurgence of infections (currently doing its rounds in Asia, Latin America and including Australia's state of Victoria) could restrain the global recovery and weaken overall demand for oil.

Already, the small increase in oil output has put further upward pressure on prices (as we've seen) - one, that's bound to act as an impediment to continued improvement in global growth. Rising oil prices, after all, are a tax on consumption.

OPEC+ is also balancing its output decision on whether or not Iranian production would come on stream if or when the US eases its sanctions which, according to the New York Times, "could increase its crude production to four million barrels a day from 2.4 million over the next year".

There's also the not so small issue with US oil producers. Rising oil prices make their investments more feasible and cost effective which, overall, increases the oil supply.

The Baker and Hughes rotary oil rig count has reached a 13-month high of 359 rigs as at the end of May - up by 30.5% so far this year and by a whopping 109% since it dropped to a 15-year low of 172 rigs in August 2020.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Australia on top
Chief economist update: Recovery flashing hot, hot, hot
Chief economist: The wages of slow wages growth
Chief economist update: Be afraid of inflation expectations
Chief economist update: Inflation scare
Chief economist update: Bad news is good news is back
Chief economist update: Did the BOE just announce taper?
Chief economist update: Japan's elusive virtuous cycle
Chief economist: The path to normality
Investment Leadership Awards finalists named

Editor's Choice

QIC managing director exits

KANIKA SOOD
QIC's managing director of business development has left.

YFYS on its way to Senate

KANIKA SOOD
The House of Representatives passed hotly-debated Your Future, Your Super bill last night, with Labor getting away with just one of the amendments on its wish list.

Madison appoints general manager

KARREN VERGARA
The head of advice at Madison Financial Group has been promoted to general manager in a newly created role.

Former adviser hit with three-year ban

KARREN VERGARA
A former financial adviser that failed to consider his clients' best interests copped a three-year ban from the regulator.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.