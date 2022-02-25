NEWS
Economics

Chief economist: Is this a buy op?

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 25 FEB 2022   11:45AM

'War in Ukraine wipes $73b from sharemarket': According to the Australian Financial Review that's how much Australia's sharemarket lost upon hearing the news that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

Both the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index and the All Ordinaries index plunged by 3.0% on the day with FactSet reporting that, "Selling was indiscriminate with 11 stocks declining per advancer".

This is understandable given the uncertainty Russia's invasion creates for investors everywhere.

For one, it complicates central banks' efforts to control inflation. Never mind other commodity prices, the price of crude oil has shot up on the back of the Russian adventure. Brent oil US$104.99 per barrel - up 8.42% on the day; WTI oil reached US$100 before falling back to US$99.52 - up 8.06%.

Being a major commodity producer, Australia will benefit from higher commodity prices. However, the upward pressure on domestic inflation that this generates - due to higher import costs, exacerbated by the US dollar's appreciation (on safe-haven buying) - could force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) by much more than expected. Financial markets expect the RBA to lift the official cash rate by as much as 100 basis points this year, starting as early as May.

Australia could ride the wave of higher commodity prices but then again, rising inflation is a de facto tax on consumer confidence and consumption and, by extension, company earnings and investment returns. Expectations for an RBA tightening of monetary policy (if it eventuates) would compound the downward pressure on domestic economic growth.

Indeed, along with supply-chain constraints, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added factor to the inflation equation.

But just as Financial Standard opined, "markets will recover" just as they did during past periods of geo-political stress.

Certainly, Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have a toll on lives and livelihoods, particularly on the citizens of Ukraine, and Russia itself because of the sanctions imposed on the country.

I apologise for sounding callous and opportunistic but, at the end of the day, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has improved equity market valuations and perhaps, cause central banks to rethink their policy stance towards less aggression.

As I write, US equity markets have closed higher, and those in Australia and Asia opened stronger today.

Editor's Choice

Chief economist: Is this a buy op?

BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:45AM
What impact will the war in Ukraine have on Australia? Chief economist Ben Ong writes.

EM investors brace for geopolitical impact

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Russia's shocking attack on the Ukraine has far-reaching implications for emerging markets investors.

Mirae to launch local ETF suite

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Mirae Asset Global Investments will make a big play for the local exchange-traded fund market, confirming it will launch a suite of products before the end of the year.

Schroders restructures team, appoints investments lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Schroders has created the role of chief investment officer, Australia, while also making two leadership appointments within its multi-asset and fixed income teams.

