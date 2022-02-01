NEWS
Investment

Charter Hall, PGGM make moves on Irongate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 1 FEB 2022   12:06PM

Irongate Group has received a $1.29 billion takeover bid from a partnership managed by Charter Hall Group, topping a rejected offer by 360 Capital.

The partnership, comprising Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall, made a bid of A$1.90 per share for the real estate investor, representing a premium of 21% to the stock's closing price on January 28.

The partners have secured the support of major Irongate shareholder and long-time suitor 360 Capital Group, who was recently refused its bid of $1.72 per share by Irongate's board of directors.

Irongate announced that the indicative proposal includes a Memorandum of Understanding with its largest security holder, 360 Capital.

"The MOU ... describes a proposal under which 360 Capital will acquire certain assets within IAP's portfolio, IAP's funds management business and IAP's co-investment stake in the ITAP Fund," Irongate said in a statement.

Irongate said its board and advisers were considering the indicative offer.

Separately, Charter Hall has dropped $66 million on SPC factory in Shepparton, Victoria.

Charter Hall's Direct Industrial Fund No.4 (DIF4) secured the rare 30-year triple-net lease and an initial passing yield of 6.1% in an off-market sale and leaseback arrangement.

This asset is critical infrastructure for SPC, which for over 100 years has been an Australian icon.

The facility is the main food production, processing and distribution site in Australia and is near Goulburn Valley growers.

Charter Hall chief investment officer Sean McMahon said he is delighted to be part of the SPC success story.

"We are proud to be associated with one of Australia's most trusted and iconic brands in the food manufacturing and consumables sector and look forward to supporting SPC as its property partner," he said.

Charter Hall Direct chief executive Steven Bennett added that the SPC acquisition is consistent with DIF4's investment strategy.

"This acquisition presents a rare 30-year triple net lease, introduces a new tenant customer to the fund's portfolio and enhances DIF4's exposure to the non-discretionary food industry," Bennett said.

"The acquisition will see DIF4's WALE extend to 11.2 years, and maintains the fund's 100% occupancy rate."

DIF4 is a $2.5 billion unlisted property fund which invests in a portfolio of quality Australian industrial and logistics properties with the aim to provide investors with sustainable and stable, tax advantaged income and the potential for capital growth.

